BJP Chief Nadda Ridicules RJD Promise of Development in Poll-bound Bihar

Taking a swipe at rival RJD for coming up with "new map" of development for Bihar in the election, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday suggested that sons should know how their father ran the party rule in the state. He appealed to the people not to have any "confusion" and look back at the track record of the party which is coming up with "lofty" promises if voted to power.

Addressing election rallies at Karakat and Aurangabad, the BJP chief said NDA under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar "freed the state from jungle-raj." "The sons who are coming up with new map of development should know how their father ran the party government in the past in Bihar when criminals had an upper hand," Nadda said without taking names of the RJD supremo sons. The two brothers are running the show in the party in absence of father who is in Ranchi jail after being convicted in four cases of multi-crore fodder scam.

While Prasad's younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who has been declared as chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance, is 30-year-old his brother Tej Pratap Yadav is two years elder to him. They were minors during the RJD rule in the state from 1990 to 2005. No sooner the BJP-JD(U) combination came to power after removing the RJD from power in November 2005, rule of law was established and this is continuing, Nadda said.

He urged people not to get impressed with what a party is promising in the future rather judge them what did they do during its rule. "Now they (RJD) are also talking about development because Prime Minister Narendra Modi taught them meaning of development," Nadda said.

Recalling the RJD rule, Nadda who spent his childhood in Patna and graduated from Patna University, said "criminals like Mohd Shahabuddin used to enjoy political patronage. It was difficult to stay at Dak Bunglow roundabout in the heart of the capital city after 7 pm in those days." The situation was so bad then that businessmen and traders were forced to migrate outside. He said the Prime Minister not only fulfilled his promise of a special package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for Bihar during 2015 elections, but provided an additional Rs 40,000 crore to the state.

He referred to the centre's historic decisions of doing away with Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, ending triple talaq and construction of lord Rama temple in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court judgement. He praised Nitish Kumar government's efforts to fight COVID pandemic and lauded the centre for providing free foodgrains to about 80 crore people from March till Diwali and Chhath in November during coronavirus crisis.