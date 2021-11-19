BJP Cites Recent Electoral Wins to Deny 'Political Motive' Behind Farm Laws Rollback

The Opposition has termed the withdrawal of the three farm bills as a political move by the Narendra Modi government ahead of state elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, but sources in the BJP and the government insist that it is not the case, citing multiple election victories that the party has netted since the legislations were passed 14 months ago.

A party functionary cited the victories in Assam, which is a heavily rural state, Puducherry and a good performance by the party in West Bengal elections as proof that the party had performed well while the farmer agitation had been going on. The functionary also cited the wins that the BJP had seen in bypolls and other local elections like civic polls, Zila Parishad and Autonomous councils.

The BJP had won all the six municipal corporations in Gujarat, bettering its performance from 2015, won the Gujarat civic and panchayat polls, swept the Zila Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh and the recent assembly bypolls in Assam, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

The party, however, did not do well in the recent bypolls held in Himachal Pradesh, which was attributed by some to the issue of high fuel prices.

The Congress has, however, alleged that the farm laws have been withdrawn due to upcoming elections. “The credit for this goes to the farmers who were protesting and as much credit goes to the fear in the Modi government of losing the upcoming five state elections from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the laws had been withdrawn after the BJP was confronted with election realities in UP and Punjab, particularly. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the laws had been withdrawn as the BJP was “scared” of the public support that his yatras in eastern Uttar Pradesh had been getting.

