Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP CMs and Allies Rejecting CAA, But Modi and Amit Shah Continue to Abuse Oppn, Says Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala made the comment a day after he challenged PM Narendra Modi to dissmiss Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for saying that he would not allow foreigners to settle in his state.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP CMs and Allies Rejecting CAA, But Modi and Amit Shah Continue to Abuse Oppn, Says Congress
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress told Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday that NDA constituents and chief ministers of the ruling BJP were not accepting the amended Citizenship Act but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he continued to abuse the opposition.

"Amit Shahji, Modiji and you have been made by the public to work as prime minister and home minister and not abuse the opposition leaders.

"Your allies are not accepting the divisive CAA, your own chief ministers are not accepting the CAA. Should we send you a Hindi translation," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

He tagged a news report that said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was not ready to accept the CAA in his state.

Surjewala earlier dared Modi to dismiss his own chief minister for openly opposing the amended Citizenship Act and declare him an "anti-national" for doing so.

"Mr Prime Minister, Stop fooling India! Your own CM is openly opposing CAA. Will you now declare him 'anti national'? I challenge you to dismiss him before criticising the opposition," he wrote on Twitter.

Sonowal gave a fresh twist to the debate over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), after he tweeted, saying, "As a son of Assam, I will never settle foreigners in my state. This Sarbananda Sonowal will never allow this...."

The Congress has been attacking the BJP-led government over the CAA and its chief ministers have said they would not implement the new citizenship law in their states.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram