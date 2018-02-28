BJP CMs to Meet PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Today; One Nation, One Poll to be Discussed

A meeting of BJP chief ministers, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, will convene on Wednesday in Delhi to discuss the issue of One Nation, One Poll.The agenda paper, sent for the quarterly assessment meeting, has sought views from BJP chief ministers on holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged the issue on multiple occasions. President Ram Nath Kovind in his address at the beginning of the budget session of Parliament also raised the issue before lawmakers.The ruling party and its leaders have often argued that multiple elections with the imposition of Model Code of Conduct are an impediment to governance and a drain on public exchequer.In the February 28 review meeting, chief ministers have been asked to articulate their view on the subject. “It alludes towards party’s plans to mobilise public opinion by utilizing its resources at the state level,” a BJP leader told News18.The quarterly meeting of the BJP chief ministers are presided over by the Prime Minister, who reviews implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, internal coordination between BJP governments and the organisation - both at central and state level.Debate on one nation, one election has also given rise to speculation on early Lok Sabha polls to coincide with elections to some state assemblies.BJP leader and finance minister Arun Jaitley in an interview to News18 earlier this month had stated that government supports the idea of simultaneous polls but Lok Sabha polls would be held on schedule.Opposition parties have however questioned practicality and constitutionality of holding simultaneous elections in a federal polity like India.