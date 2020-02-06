BJP Complains to CEC Against Kejriwal for Giving 'Paid News'
The delegation demanded the CEC that expenditure of the alleged paid news should be added to election expenses of Arvind Kejriwal.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: A BJP delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Thursday and sought action against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of issuing "paid news".
The delegation complained that "the paid news was given by Arvind Kejriwal in all the big newspapers", the BJP alleged in a statement.
The delegation, including party MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi election convener Tarun Chugh, national media co-head Sanjay Mayukh and election media team head Ashok Devraha, demanded the CEC that expenditure of the alleged "paid news" should be added to election expenses of Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi Assembly seat.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panic Strikes Bengaluru Residents as Four-storey Building 'Tilts' Dangerously to the Left
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor Accompany the Actor in Mumbai
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House During Her Absence
- Gurugram Police Shares Meme to Show How Even 'Kabir Singh' Can be Safe
- No Kid-ding: Cops Rush to Save Child in Distress but it Turns Out to be a Goat