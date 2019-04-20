English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Complains to EC About Congress' 'Bhakt Charitra' Tweet, Says Song Insults Hindu Religion
BJP leader Vinod Tawde said along with the tweet, the Congress also posted a 2.16-minute video with the hashtag (#BhaktCharitra), adding that the song in the clip talks in an insulting manner towards the prime minister, spreads falsehood and incites hatred towards him.
File photo of BJP leader Vinod Tawade.
Loading...
Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde Saturday wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra claiming a tweet from the Congress's official Twitter handle insults and spreads falsehood against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and portrays the Hindu religion in a negative light.
Tawde wrote on behalf of the state election committee of the BJP.
His letter said the Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter, handle @INCIndia on April 20 at 12.20pm, stated, "This is the modus operandi that Modi gives his blessings for- organized propagation of hate, spreading of fake news, misleading people, rampant misogyny, abusing the Constitution & misuse of religious sentiments to incite hatred".
The BJP minister said along with the tweet, the Congress also posted a 2.16-minute video with the hashtag (#BhaktCharitra), adding that the song in the clip talks in an insulting manner towards the prime minister, spreads falsehood and incites hatred towards him.
"Saffron colour has been used to show Hindu religion as one that is involved in violent activities. The words and video of the song promote falsehood and insults Hindu religion. It is aimed at creating communal disharmony," he said in his complaint.
Tawde said it was condemnable to promote the idea of Hindu terrorism in a veiled manner or that the prime minister was aiding it.
He demanded that the Congress delete the tweet and sought action against it for promoting communal disharmony and trying to create social unrest, and also for violating the model code of conduct.
Tawde wrote on behalf of the state election committee of the BJP.
His letter said the Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter, handle @INCIndia on April 20 at 12.20pm, stated, "This is the modus operandi that Modi gives his blessings for- organized propagation of hate, spreading of fake news, misleading people, rampant misogyny, abusing the Constitution & misuse of religious sentiments to incite hatred".
The BJP minister said along with the tweet, the Congress also posted a 2.16-minute video with the hashtag (#BhaktCharitra), adding that the song in the clip talks in an insulting manner towards the prime minister, spreads falsehood and incites hatred towards him.
"Saffron colour has been used to show Hindu religion as one that is involved in violent activities. The words and video of the song promote falsehood and insults Hindu religion. It is aimed at creating communal disharmony," he said in his complaint.
Tawde said it was condemnable to promote the idea of Hindu terrorism in a veiled manner or that the prime minister was aiding it.
He demanded that the Congress delete the tweet and sought action against it for promoting communal disharmony and trying to create social unrest, and also for violating the model code of conduct.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly
- Robert Downey Jr Gifts Avengers-themed Car to Chris Evans Worth Rs 2 Crores
- PUBG Mobile Recognizes Plane Disappearing Glitch, Says Fix is on The Way
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Here Are The Top 5 Brand New Elements in The Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results