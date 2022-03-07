BJP Confident of Clear Majority in UP As Exit Polls Predict Historic Second Win; Yogi Thanks EC for Fair Polls

As several exit polls on Monday predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be getting 211-277 seats in the 403-member UP assembly, leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party exuded confidence that the party will get a clear majority and retain the government in the state. Incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked the BJP supporters for the work and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting free and fair elections.

Predictions for UP

Exit polls showed that the BJP-led NDA is getting anywhere between 211 and 277 seats and its main challenger in the Samajwadi Party-led alliance getting between 119 and 160 seats. India Today’s Axis-My India projected the biggest margin with 288-326 seats for the ruling party.

Matrize predicted 262-277 seats for the BJP and allies and 119-134 for the Samajwadi Party (SP) and allies in Uttar Pradesh. Most exit polls also predicted a big fall in the fortunes of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and a setback for the Congress, which had hoped to retain power in Punjab and make a comeback in states like Uttarakhand and Goa.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Reactions from BJP and Allies

“I thank all the BJP workers. Elections were conducted peacefully in UP. I thank the Election Commission for conducting free and fair elections," Adityanath said.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधान सभा चुनाव-2022 का अंतिम चरण शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हो गया है।लोकतंत्र के महोत्सव में अपने मतदान के कर्तव्य का निर्वहन करने वाले प्रत्येक सम्मानित मतदाता का हार्दिक अभिनंदन! आपका एक वोट प्रदेश में लोकतंत्र और सुशासन को मजबूत करेगा। भारत माता की जय! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 7, 2022

Taking to social media platform Koo, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, “People have fought elections in UP. The achievements of the government have reached door to door. I do not predict, but we will have a record of seats. SP, BSP, Congress are far away from us. When there is a possibility of the opposition losing, they find new excuses. First the EVMs, then the Election Commission and the administration, and then the public will be blamed. This is an old trick. This type of reaction of the opposition is natural before the defeat."

Another Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya, said, “Akhilesh Yadav ji, who claimed to win 400 seats, came to 300 even before the counting of votes, with the alliance on March 10, even 100 will not be able to win. The BJP government will be formed again with huge majority…"

Speaking to CNN-News18, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel said that the bond between Apna Dal and BJP alliance has become stronger in Uttar Pradesh, adding her party will win on all 17 seats on which they fought. “I am very happy with the exit polls. We were confident of the victory. Apna Dal and BJP alliance has grown stronger in Uttar Pradesh. Government’s schemes have benefited the women voters most, hence, they came out in large numbers and voted for the NDA. The NDA will form the government in Uttar Pradesh. Apna Dal will win all 17 seats on which we have fought," she said.

Amit Malviya, who is the in-charge of BJP’s national information and technology department, took to Twitter and said, “BJP is winning UP (per exit polls). It would be for the first time since independence a CM would complete a full term and get re-elected. Also for the first time in 37 years, since 1985, BJP would be the only party to get re-elected. Irrespective of seats, it would be phenomenal."

BJP is winning UP (per exit polls). It would be for the first time since independence a CM would complete a full term and get re-elected. Also for the first time in 37 years, since 1985, BJP would be the only party to get re-elected. Irrespective of seats, it would be phenomenal.— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 7, 2022

Reactions from Opposition

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also exuded confidence of forming government in Uttar Pradesh. Sharing few photos from a poll rally, he tweeted, “Many thanks to all the voters and especially the youth for taking the victory of the SP-Alliance far ahead of the majority in the seventh and decisive phase! We are forming the government!"

सातवें और निर्णायक चरण में सपा-गठबंधन की जीत को बहुमत से बहुत आगे ले जाने के लिए सभी मतदाताओं और विशेषकर युवाओं का बहुत-बहुत आभार!हम सरकार बना रहे हैं! pic.twitter.com/cAcLBHM8x5 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 7, 2022

“Whatever be the exit polls. But in the result BJP is going to exit from power," said Bihar INC on social media platform Koo.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were held in seven phases for 403-member assembly.

