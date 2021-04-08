BJP Confident Of Winning 63 to 68 Seats Out of 91 in First Three Phases in West Bengal: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that BJP is confident of winning 63 to 68 Assembly seats (out of 91 seats) in the last three phases of elections which were held on March 27, April 1 and on April 6 in West Bengal.

While speaking to the media persons at Domjur in Howrah district, Shah said, “Polling in three phases is completed in West Bengal and as of now we are confident of winning 63-68 seats. TMC’s days are numbered and we are certainly going to win more than 200 seats in the State.”

Shah, who went to Howrah to campaign for TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee and for road shows, claimed that he is going to win again from the Domjur Assembly seat because people are fed up of the TMC’s misrule in the state.

On January 22, 2021, Rajib Banerjee resigned from Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet and claimed that he wanted to quit the party in 2018 after he was removed without any consultation from the State irrigation department. Later, he joined the BJP in New Delhi.

Ever since the prolonged eight phase polling started in West Bengal, both the TMC and BJP are playing mind games and trying to create a perception among the voters about their winning prospects to swing people’s mandate in their favour.

During the road shows, Shah also urged the voters to bless them with a thumping majority to make this election a memorable one for Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP is nowhere close to them in the first three phases of elections as the TMC will secure most of the seats.

She also claimed with the polling trend in the first three phases, it is certain that the TMC is emerging as a winner in Bengal.

Corroborating the same, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said, “In the first two phases we are winning in at least 48 seats (out of 60) and in the third phase we are confident to get nearly 22 seats (out of 31).”

He said, “BJP is playing a mind game in Bengal with their claim that they are winning the Assembly polls but the fact is people have decided that they will vote for the TMC and not the BJP.”

