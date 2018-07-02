BJP, Cong Chiefs to Revive Rural Connect in UP Ahead of 2019 Battle

: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Maghar recently, the political mood for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections seems to be set here. Now, the party chiefs of Bhartiya Janta Party and Indian National Congress are set to embark on a two-day tour to state to check booth level preparedness.Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi will be in Uttar Pradesh on July 4 and 5 in an attempt to revive their rural connect along with booth level interactions and social media strategies.BJP Chief Amit Shah will be visiting Lucknow, Varanasi, Mirzapur and some parts of Agra, while Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting his parliamentary constituency Amethi to fine-tune their political campaign and strategies for 2019, according to sources.After reaching Lucknow on July 4, BJP president Amit Shah will head to PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi to meet and address around 2000 social media volunteers.The meeting of social media volunteers with Shah in Varanasi is being seen as party’s attempt to adopt an aggressive IT strategy ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shah is also expected to camp in Mirzapur and Agra to meet BJP members and to take their feedback.Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandi, will be visiting the family of a farmer who died while waiting to sell his produce at the government’s procurement centre.Congress sources confirmed Gandhi’s visit to the farmer’s house, saying the death of the farmer, who was made to wait for days to sell his produce at a government centre, showed government apathy.Congress chief is also expected to chalk out booth level strategy for Congress in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.