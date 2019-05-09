BJP, Cong Continue to Spar Over Farm Loan Waiver as Rahul Gandhi Claims To Waive off Shivraj Family’s Loans

: The war of words on farm loan waiver between Bharatiya Janata Party and Madhya Pradesh seems far from over as ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fresh salvo on the Congress saying his kin never applied for a loan so how come they were issued loan waiver certificates.Congress president Rahul Gandhi who was in Madhya Pradesh claimed: “We have even waived off loans of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s family”.The Congress on Wednesday issued loan waiver certifies to Chouhan’s kin – Rohit and Niranjan, natives of village Jait, the former Chief Minister’s birthplace.Chouhan summoned media to his residence this morning to reveal that his cousins never applied for the loan waiver then how these certificates appeared."I enquired about the truth and learnt that my brother Rohit did not apply for loan waiver and Income Tax payee was also written against his name in the loan waiver list, said Chouhan. “CM Kamal Nath should reply how the loan was waived and why this was favoured to me,” he asked.Accusing Congress government of pedalling lies on loan waiver, Chouhan claimed he won’t accept the loan waiver unless banks issue waiver certificates to farmers.MP Congress later in the day tweeted senior leader Suresh Pachauri’s statement saying certificates of Chouhan’s kin have been uploaded on the internet and he should refrain from confusing the public on loan waiver. Congress is also saying that BJP MLA Kamal Patel’s wife too has availed loan waiver.Often targeted by Chouhan for allegedly lying on farm loan waiver, Congress president Rahul Gandhi who was in Sagar claimed the Congress has waived off loans in accordance with the promise. We waived off loans of peasants in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and also write off loans of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s family, claimed the visiting leader.He also accused PM Narendra Modi of lying on many issues including farm loan waiver.As the multi-phase polling got underway, Chouhan had intensified attacks on Congress government saying loans of farmers were not waived off. An upset Congress sent its leaders to his residence on Tuesday dropping bundles of 21 names of beneficiaries. Later in the day the CM Kamal Nath too retaliated saying Chouhan was lying and confusing the public on the issue.He had also shared details of the loan waiver with media claiming it was a long and thought out process.Amid all the bitter exchanges on the farm loan waiver, there was a funny side of exchange as well. The Congress alleged that Chouhan wasn’t able to see loan waived in the state had gifted him eyedrop, Chyawanprash and almonds to bolster his vision.The BJP leaders returned the favour on Thursday while handing Chyawanprash and almonds at CM Kamal Nath’s bungalow saying these things would sharpen his memory and he would remember farm loan waiver promises which he has forgotten.The leaders were accompanied by Rohit Chouhan,exCM’s brother who claimed he had no farm loan against his name. The Congress retaliated saying Rohit was lying under pressure from the former CM. “In the morning Chouhan said his brother’s loan was waived and in the evening, Rohit said he had no loan,” pointed out the Congress media cell coordinator Narendra Saluja."Where was Rohit Chouhan when the loan waiver process was carried out and he did not object all this while," Saluja added.