BJP, Cong Term Kejriwal's Dharna at L-G Officer 'Drama' and a 'Mockery of Democracy'

A political slugfest involving the ruling AAP and opposition BJP and Congress ensued over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues sit-in that continued on Tuesday at the L-G office here. The BJP and the Congress slammed Kejriwal, terming his 'dharna' at the L-G office a "mockery of democracy" and a "drama".Leaders and workers of the AAP gathered at Kejriwal's residence to extend support to their leader and said a march will be taken out from the CM House to the Lt Governor (L-G) office on Wednesday by the party's MPs and MLAs.AAP legislators held a meeting in the evening to discuss their future course of action in view of the continuing sit-in by their leaders. "A march will be taken out by AAP MLAs and workers from the CM House to the L-G office at 4 pm tomorrow," party leader Pankaj Gupta said after the meeting.The police have heavily barricaded the road leading to the L-G office where Kejriwal and his colleagues stay put. The AAP leaders and workers will protest there after the march.Kejriwal has raised three demands before L-G Anil Baijal seeking his direction to end the "strike" by IAS officers, punishment to officers who have struck work and approval to his government's doorstep ration delivery scheme.This is a fight for the rights of the people of Delhi, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters outside the chief minister's residence. "At the instance of Narendra Modi (prime minister), the Lt Governor has crippled the Delhi government. We will not keep quiet now and fight till the end," Singh asserted.Delhi AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said IAS officers of Delhi were on a strike although they denied it in a press statement yesterday.Citing rules, he said even "slowing down" work and not attending meetings called by ministers was a form of strike. "Over a dozen show-cause notices and memos have been sent to the officers, but the situation is the same. They are shying away from openly admitting their strike because they will lose their jobs since the rules do not permit it," he said.Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that Kejriwal was creating an "illusion" like he did in 2013 in view of the approaching Lok Sabha elections. "Making mockery of Democracy, No Work only Drama (sic)," Tiwari tweeted.The Delhi BJP will stage a protest at Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence tomorrow over the water crisis faced by the people in Delhi, he said.President of Delhi Congress Ajay Maken also sought to corner Kejriwal, saying the AAP leader was unable to exercise his existing powers and was creating "drama" over the so-called strike by IAS officers and full statehood."Is it not Kaliyug, that a chief minister whose attendance in the Delhi assembly is just 10 percent and who does not go to his office is complaining of non-cooperation of IAS officers," Maken told reporters.Kejriwal and his party "lack" ideology that is why he said he will campaign for the BJP if more powers are given to the Delhi government, he alleged. "This proves our contention reiterated by us that both the parties are hand in glove and the AAP is the B team of the BJP," Maken said.He also slammed the Kejriwal government for raising questions on 18 issues, including those related to education, health and water supply, and alleged that it has "failed" on these despite requiring no additional power or sanction from the Centre.