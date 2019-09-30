Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP, Congress Candidates File Nominations for Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls

From Mandawa assembly constituency, Congress's Rita Chaudhary and BJP candidate Susheela Devi filed their nominations to contest the bypoll.

PTI

September 30, 2019
Jaipur: Candidates of major political parties on Monday filed nominations for the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, voting for which will be held on October 21.

Congress candidate Harendra Mirdha and BJP's alliance partner RLP candidate Narayan Ram filed nominations from the Khivsar assembly seat. Several Independent candidates also filed their nominations from the seat.

From Mandawa assembly constituency, Congress's Rita Chaudhary and BJP candidate Susheela Devi filed their nominations to contest the bypoll.

The opposition BJP is contesting bypolls on the Khivsar assembly seat in alliance with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). RLP convener and MP Hanuman Beniwal's brother Narayan Ram is the candidate from the seat.

The bypolls were necessitated after Khivsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandawa MLA (BJP) Narendra Kumar were elected to Lok Sabha in May.

Of the total 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, the Congress has 106 MLAs, including six who defected to the party from the BSP recently.

The BJP has 72 MLAs, CPI (M), RLP and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) have two each and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), also an ally of the Congress, has one MLA and 13 are Independent MLAs.

