English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP, Congress Centralising Powers to Wield Influence on States, Alleges Chandrashekar Rao
The caretaker Telangana Chief Minister urged the people to vote his party back to power in the December 7 assembly elections and also make it victorious in next year's Lok Sabha polls to make the Centre agree to the state's demands.
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Loading...
Hyderabad: TRS President K Chandrashekar Rao alleged on Thursday that both the BJP and Congress indulged in centralisation of power at the cost of ignoring interests of the states.
The caretaker Telangana Chief Minister urged the people to vote his party back to power in the December 7 assembly elections and also make it victorious in next year's Lok Sabha polls to make the Centre agree to the state's demands.
Addressing campaign meetings at Ichhoda, Nirmal, Armoor, Khanapur and Bhainsa, Rao said the NDA government did not cooperate though the state government had sent assembly resolutions seeking increase in reservation for Scheduled Tribes and Muslims.
"The Centre has kept with it (resolutions). That's why I appeal to you. The Congress or BJP, they don't solve these problems. They cannot do it. They don't want to do it. All power should be centralised in Delhi, wield influence (on states). That is the attitude of these parties," he said, adding that TRS has to play a role in national politics as well.
"Not only assembly elections today. Tomorrow, in parliament elections also, if we win all MP seats, then only we can bend Delhi's neck," he said.
A "federal front" needs to come to power at the Centre for protecting the states' rights and to address their problems. Rao said he has nothing much to lose even if the TRS was defeated in the coming elections. It is the state that suffers, he added.
"If the TRS loses, there is nothing much I lose. What is there. (We) will work hard if win. Otherwise, (we) will take rest at home... Will do farming or something. But, who will lose? Telangana state. People," he said.
Speaking at Nirmal, Rao referred to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's allegation that a Congress nominee offered Rs 25 lakh to his party to cancel a rally proposed to be addressed by him and said "Asaduddin Owaisi would not be sold, not for Rs 25 lakh but even for Rs 25 crore". AIMIM and TRS are working together, he said.
Congress candidate A Maheshwar Reddy had rejected the allegation by Owaisi and dared him to prove the charge made at a public meeting on Monday. In his rallies, Rao spoke extensively on the various welfare schemes of his government and fresh promises, including free power, investment support and insurance schemes to farmers, eye screening programme for all citizens and increase in social security pensions.
Rao, who has been critical against TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, asked people whether Telangana still needs Naidu who is opposed to irrigation projects in the state (in his capacity as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister).
Dismissing Rao's allegations, Revanth Reddy, Working President of the Congress in Telangana, asked how can Telangana have problems with Andhra Pradesh which is a lower riparian state in water sharing.
The caretaker Telangana Chief Minister urged the people to vote his party back to power in the December 7 assembly elections and also make it victorious in next year's Lok Sabha polls to make the Centre agree to the state's demands.
Addressing campaign meetings at Ichhoda, Nirmal, Armoor, Khanapur and Bhainsa, Rao said the NDA government did not cooperate though the state government had sent assembly resolutions seeking increase in reservation for Scheduled Tribes and Muslims.
"The Centre has kept with it (resolutions). That's why I appeal to you. The Congress or BJP, they don't solve these problems. They cannot do it. They don't want to do it. All power should be centralised in Delhi, wield influence (on states). That is the attitude of these parties," he said, adding that TRS has to play a role in national politics as well.
"Not only assembly elections today. Tomorrow, in parliament elections also, if we win all MP seats, then only we can bend Delhi's neck," he said.
A "federal front" needs to come to power at the Centre for protecting the states' rights and to address their problems. Rao said he has nothing much to lose even if the TRS was defeated in the coming elections. It is the state that suffers, he added.
"If the TRS loses, there is nothing much I lose. What is there. (We) will work hard if win. Otherwise, (we) will take rest at home... Will do farming or something. But, who will lose? Telangana state. People," he said.
Speaking at Nirmal, Rao referred to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's allegation that a Congress nominee offered Rs 25 lakh to his party to cancel a rally proposed to be addressed by him and said "Asaduddin Owaisi would not be sold, not for Rs 25 lakh but even for Rs 25 crore". AIMIM and TRS are working together, he said.
Congress candidate A Maheshwar Reddy had rejected the allegation by Owaisi and dared him to prove the charge made at a public meeting on Monday. In his rallies, Rao spoke extensively on the various welfare schemes of his government and fresh promises, including free power, investment support and insurance schemes to farmers, eye screening programme for all citizens and increase in social security pensions.
Rao, who has been critical against TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, asked people whether Telangana still needs Naidu who is opposed to irrigation projects in the state (in his capacity as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister).
Dismissing Rao's allegations, Revanth Reddy, Working President of the Congress in Telangana, asked how can Telangana have problems with Andhra Pradesh which is a lower riparian state in water sharing.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DC's Aquaman Beats Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office Even Before its Release
- Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth Apologises to Harbhajan Singh, Says I Had Crossed the Line
- #90sMoviesIn2018: How 'Phool Aur Kaante', Ajay Devgn's Debut Film, Glorified Invasion of Privacy, & Mindless Violence
- Tigers Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi Starrer is a Very Poor Take on Idealism
- Ranji Trophy Takeaways: Kerala, Manipur Register Historic Wins; Milind Kumar Continues to Pile on Runs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...