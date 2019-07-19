BJP, Congress Clash over Farm Issues in Chhattisgarh Assembly

Raipur: Poor monsoon and the possibility of drought in Chhattisgarh was at the centre of a heated debate in the state Assembly on Friday.

After Question Hour, BJP MLAs, including Brijmohan Agrawal, former chief minister Raman Singh and Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik, sought a discussion on the issue through adjournment motion notice claiming farmers were bearing the brunt of scanty rainfall.

They also asked the Speaker to extend the session, which was concluding on Friday, by a day to discuss the issue, following which he sought a reply for the state Agriculture minister.

Even as the minister was ready to give a reply, heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches led to Speaker Charandas Mahant adjourning proceedings for 10 minutes.

When the House resumed, Mahant asked the agriculture minister to reply on the issue.

In their adjournment motion notice, BJP members said due to scanty rainfall and negligence of the government, the state was heading towards a drought-like situation.

Farmers who had carried out paddy sapling plantation were facing problems due to lack of rains in almost all districts, they said, adding that the state had received less than 50 percent of the average rainfall. Besides, reservoirs and dams did not have sufficient water, and bore wells were gradually drying up, they claimed.

The situation was getting grimmer due to unannounced power cuts, the opposition alleged. Refuting the charges, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said the state government was sensitive towards the issues of farmers.

Monsoon has been delayed by around a week, which in turn had delayed agriculture activities, he said, adding that paddy plantation work had just started which will eventually gain momentum.

As on July 18, the state had received average 83.7 per cent rainfall, with over 17 districts getting 80 per cent or more rainfall, while Janjgir-Champa got 79 per cent, he said.

Surguja, Raipur, Balodabazaar, Mungeli, Durg, Balod, Rajnandgaon, Bemetara and Kanker have received 70 per cent average rainfall, the minister said. Water in reservoirs and dams is 40 per cent which can be used for agriculture and drinking purposes, he added.

The crop situation was currently normal and rainfall would improve it going forward, the minister claimed. The power supply was being provided for more than 18-22 hours per day for agriculture pumps, he said, and claimed seeds and fertilisers were in stock and being distributed accordingly. Not satisfied with the statement, BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly. ​