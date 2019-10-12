Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP & Congress Colluding for Huzurnagar Bypoll in Telangana, Says TRS Working President KTR

Pointing towards a recent survey, Rao claimed that TRS will get 50 per cent of the votes in Huzurnagar.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:October 12, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
File photo of TRS leader KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president, KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Saturday alleged that the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are colluding for the Huzurnagar by-elections.

Bypoll to the Huzurnagar constituency, necessitated following the resignation of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President (TPCC) N Uttam Kumar Reddy, is scheduled to be held on October 21.

Pointing towards a recent survey, Rao claimed that TRS will get 50 per cent of the votes in Huzurnagar.

Rao expressed satisfaction on the present election campaign being run by the TRS and instructed the cadre to intensify its door to door campaign in the upcoming days.

“Uttam Kumar Reddy was talking about the development of Huzurnagar using central government funds. He has forgotten that the Congress party is not in power at the central or in the state,” KTR said.

“BJP is trying to project itself as an alternative in the state. Their strength will be known in the by-elections. They will not even get their deposit back,” Rao added.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
