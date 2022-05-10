BJP-Congress in Blame Game as SC Orders Local Body Polls in MP Without OBC Reservation

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress have yet again engaged in a blame game after the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday ordered that the panchayat polls should be held sans OBC reservation in the state.

The BJP passed the buck on the opposition Congress as being responsible for the OBC getting deprived of the reservation benefits in the ensuing panchayat polls while the Congress called the BJP anti-OBC.

Addressing a press briefing in Bhopal, BJP state head VD Sharma said that the party always wished to hold the panchayat polls with OBC reservations but the Congress party through a planned conspiracy deprived the OBCs of reservation benefits.

The tenure of panchayat office-bearers had expired in Congress rule so why the triple test wasn’t carried out then, asked Sharma. The party did not hold polls for vested interests and the result is there for everyone to see now, said Sharma, adding the public has understood the nefarious plans of the Congress party. “We will be filing a review petition in the court,” added Sharma.

Congress for obvious reasons slammed the BJP government after the SC verdict was delivered. In a written statement issued by Congress leader Kamal Nath, he said that the decision by the apex court has once again exposed the anti-OBC face of the Shivraj government.

“In our 15-months government, we increased OBC reservation from 14% to 27% but the BJP government kept holding the decision for months and later rectified the mistake. The BJP government did not wish the OBCs to avail of benefits of the increased reservation, so the state government added legal complexities into the polls, claimed Nath.

Nath added that the BJP government did not complete the formalities within time and presented an impartial report with incomplete data before the SC. When the state government sought more time, the apex court observed that when the government did not act in the given time, what it was supposed to do in additional time. Had the Shivraj government presented OBCs’ cause vehemently in the court, the backward classes would have availed benefits of increased reservation, opined Nath affirming that the Congress party will study the verdict and will continue to fight for the rights of the OBCs.

SC orders local body polls without OBC reservation

The SC which had reserved its verdict on May 6, had pronounced it on Tuesday ordering the State Election Commission to issue notification for local body polls within two weeks. OBCs can’t be given increased reservation without fulfilling conditions, observed the SC. Denying state government additional time for the triple test, the apex court said around 23,000 posts are vacant in local bodies and holding polls every five years is the constitutional duty of the state governments. As a fallout of the order, the local body polls will be held with 36% reservation in MP.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.