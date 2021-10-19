BJP, Congress Join Hands in Huzurabad By-Elections, Says TRS

Telangana Rastra Samiti-TRS working President and Minister KT Rama Rao alleged that the BJP and Congress colluded in Huzurabad by-elections.

Speaking in the informal chit chat with media personnel, KTR said that they will win the elections even after their unethical politics.

“A dummy and non-local candidate contesting from the Congress. BJP and the Congress for conspiring against the TRS and stopping Dalit Bandhu ahead of the polls,” KTR said.

Slamming Revanth and BJP leader Etela Rajender for dirty politics and coming in the way of development, KT Rama Rao asked them to desist from the misinformation campaign.

Speaking on their party foundation day, he said, TRS will conduct a huge meeting named Vijaya Garjana Sabha at Warangal on November 15. People should postpone their travel on that day as the TRS will take more RTC buses for the Vijaya Garjana programme.

He said that Telangana schemes are ideal for the entire nation as KCR is visionary and leaders of other parties are tele-visionary.

He maintained that there was no truth in the charges that the government is failing to complete development works and corruption.

“Some parties are making a wrong campaign in WhatsApp University that KCR would become vice president of India. However, we cannot say as to whether KCR would go to national politics or not,” he said.

Referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin demand to cancel NEET, KTR said the State to take a call in favour of the students of Telangana who are studying MBBS and other courses in other States.

He said he will lead a team to Tamil Nadu after November 15 to study the structure of the DMK and AIDMK parties to strengthen their party.

