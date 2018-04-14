BJP-Congress Jostle it Out to Woo Dalits on Ambedkar Anniversary in Madhya Pradesh

: With Assembly polls due in Madhya Pradesh later this year, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress tried hard to put forward their pro-Dalit face on the occasion of Dalit icon Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar anniversary on Saturday.Smaller political players, including Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party, too exhibited their Dalit love on the occasion.Leaders lined up in front of Dr Ambedkar statue in MP Nagar area of Bhopal one after another to pay floral tributes and obeisance to the architect of the constitution.A kind of face-off was witnessed between BJP and Congress workers as senior leaders from both the parties reached the MP Nagar area almost at the same time.Workers from both the parties raised slogans against each other.BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan was even seen sporting a BSP trademark blue cap on the occasion."BJP has planned to turn the place into memorial where Dr Ambedkar had studied. It was our party which converted Baba Sahab's birthplace into memorial in Mhow. Congress did not put a single brick there during their government," Chauhan alleged.Congress state head Arun Yadav and Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh also paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar."Dr Ambedkar was law minister and the Congress had implemented the constitution drafted by him. But since Modi government came to power in 2014, there have been concerted efforts to tamper with the constitution and an example of the resultant anguish was seen on April 2," senior Congress leader PC Sharma told the media.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked Dr Ambedkar birth anniversary through Mahakumbh in Mhow, the birthplace of Dr Ambedkar, in the presence of President of India Ram Nath Kovind; while the Congress kickstarted 'Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan' from the same town in the presence of senior leaders.Meanwhile, a relatively smaller player in MP, Samajwadi Party also jumped into the fray and held functions on the occasion.We have organised functions across the state to commemorate Baba Sahab Ambedkar's birth anniversary, SP state president Gauri Singh Yadav said."The country could only be run only through constitution and it should not be tampered with at any cost," urged Yadav.The Aam Aadmi Party busy consolidating its foothold in MP also did not miss out.AAP workers celebrated Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary in the state and pledged solidarity with the Dalit community while vowing to follow Dr Ambedkar's footsteps.