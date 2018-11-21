English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP, Congress Make Space for Defectors in Rajasthan
Between them, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have fielded 11 candidates who have changed sides.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
Jaipur: Former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh is not the only leader to have switched loyalties in Rajasthan ahead of the December 7 assembly polls.
Between them, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have fielded 11 candidates who have changed sides.
Voices of dissent are now being heard within both parties over sidelined leaders crossing over to get a chance to contest.
Manvendra Singh quit the BJP, citing the treatment handed out to his father who was denied a party ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
He is now contesting for the Congress against Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje from her stronghold Jhalrapatan.
The ruling BJP alone has fielded seven defectors, including six from the Congress and one from the Bahujan Samaj Party.
BJP nominees Mahesh Pratap Singh from Nathdawara, Ram Kishor Saini from Bandikui, Mamta Sharma from Pipalda, Kalpna Singh from Ladpura, Rajendra Bhamu from Jhunjhunu and Ashok Sharma from Rajkhera crossed over from the Congress to the saffron side.
Abhinesh Mehrishi defected from the BSP and will contest for the Ratangarh seat, now held by BJP minister Rajkumar Rinwa.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who said in August he will make sure that party workers have their say and no parachute candidate gets nominated, also seems to have changed his mind.
His party has given tickets to at least four defectors.
Rajasthan state Congress President Sachin Pilot said the decisions were taken by the party high command on a case-by-case basis.
Those who managed to get a Congress ticket just days, or even hours, after leaving the BJP include Harish Meena, Habib-ur-Rehman, Manvendra Singh and Sona Devi Bawri.
Dausa MP Harish Meena quit the BJP a day before the Congress released its first list and has been fielded by the party from Deoli-Uniara.
BJP MLA from Nagaur, Habib-ur-Rehman, also quit the BJP a day before the list was announced. He will now contest for the same seat for the Congress.
Then there are the parachute candidates.
Kanhaiya Lal Jhanwar joined the Congress about five hours before the party list was released and is contesting from Bikaner East.
The Congress also fielded Sawai Singh Godara from Khinwsar just a few days after he took voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service.
Raj Kumar Sharma, an independent MLA from Nawalgarh, will now contest from there for the Congress.
Between them, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have fielded 11 candidates who have changed sides.
Voices of dissent are now being heard within both parties over sidelined leaders crossing over to get a chance to contest.
Manvendra Singh quit the BJP, citing the treatment handed out to his father who was denied a party ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
He is now contesting for the Congress against Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje from her stronghold Jhalrapatan.
The ruling BJP alone has fielded seven defectors, including six from the Congress and one from the Bahujan Samaj Party.
BJP nominees Mahesh Pratap Singh from Nathdawara, Ram Kishor Saini from Bandikui, Mamta Sharma from Pipalda, Kalpna Singh from Ladpura, Rajendra Bhamu from Jhunjhunu and Ashok Sharma from Rajkhera crossed over from the Congress to the saffron side.
Abhinesh Mehrishi defected from the BSP and will contest for the Ratangarh seat, now held by BJP minister Rajkumar Rinwa.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who said in August he will make sure that party workers have their say and no parachute candidate gets nominated, also seems to have changed his mind.
His party has given tickets to at least four defectors.
Rajasthan state Congress President Sachin Pilot said the decisions were taken by the party high command on a case-by-case basis.
Those who managed to get a Congress ticket just days, or even hours, after leaving the BJP include Harish Meena, Habib-ur-Rehman, Manvendra Singh and Sona Devi Bawri.
Dausa MP Harish Meena quit the BJP a day before the Congress released its first list and has been fielded by the party from Deoli-Uniara.
BJP MLA from Nagaur, Habib-ur-Rehman, also quit the BJP a day before the list was announced. He will now contest for the same seat for the Congress.
Then there are the parachute candidates.
Kanhaiya Lal Jhanwar joined the Congress about five hours before the party list was released and is contesting from Bikaner East.
The Congress also fielded Sawai Singh Godara from Khinwsar just a few days after he took voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service.
Raj Kumar Sharma, an independent MLA from Nawalgarh, will now contest from there for the Congress.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Deepika Padukone, Canadian Family's Snow Woman Bride is Internet's New Favourite
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s New Photo is Royalty Personified, See Here
- 'Why be on a Dating Site'? Man Trolls Woman for Saying No on Tinder but Twitter Schools him
- MS Dhoni Shows Off Kabaddi Skills in Mumbai
- Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...