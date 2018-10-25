GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BJP, Congress Spar over UP Minister's 'Letter' to RSS

Carrying the logo and other details similar to the letterhead of Jaiswal, the letter has provided ammunition for the opposition to target the Yogi Adityanath government over the "interference" of RSS in governance.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:October 25, 2018, 11:25 AM IST
UP MInister Anupama Jaiswal (TV Grab)
Lucknow: A letter allegedly written by UP Basic Education Minister Anupama Jaiswal and addressed to the RSS has gone viral stirring a controversy.

Carrying the logo and other details similar to the letterhead of Jaiswal, the letter has provided ammunition for the opposition to target the Yogi Adityanath government over the "interference" of RSS in governance.

The letter, dated October 9 and addressed to ‘Sah Karyavahak’, contained details of her visit to Deoria on April 4 where she held a meeting with department officials and asked them to implement the government’s schemes.

IMG-UP Minister's letter

However, leaders close to the minister have claimed that the letter is fake and there is no post such as ‘Sah Karyavahak’, but ‘Say Karyavah’ in the Sangh, which equals to the post of a joint secretary.

Meanwhile, UP congress chief Raj Babbar said, “The letter by the BJP minister makes it clear that the government is reporting to the RSS. The RSS has always played the politics of dividing people and is continuing to do so. The BJP leaders are cheating people who had elected them for governance.”

The minister has not issued a clarification yet.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
