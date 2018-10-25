English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP, Congress Spar over UP Minister's 'Letter' to RSS
Carrying the logo and other details similar to the letterhead of Jaiswal, the letter has provided ammunition for the opposition to target the Yogi Adityanath government over the "interference" of RSS in governance.
UP MInister Anupama Jaiswal (TV Grab)
Lucknow: A letter allegedly written by UP Basic Education Minister Anupama Jaiswal and addressed to the RSS has gone viral stirring a controversy.
The letter, dated October 9 and addressed to ‘Sah Karyavahak’, contained details of her visit to Deoria on April 4 where she held a meeting with department officials and asked them to implement the government’s schemes.
However, leaders close to the minister have claimed that the letter is fake and there is no post such as ‘Sah Karyavahak’, but ‘Say Karyavah’ in the Sangh, which equals to the post of a joint secretary.
Meanwhile, UP congress chief Raj Babbar said, “The letter by the BJP minister makes it clear that the government is reporting to the RSS. The RSS has always played the politics of dividing people and is continuing to do so. The BJP leaders are cheating people who had elected them for governance.”
The minister has not issued a clarification yet.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
