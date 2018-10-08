BJP-Congress Trade Barbs Over Thakor Outfit's 'Involvement' in Attacks on Migrants in Gujarat

Violence against migrants in Gujarat has triggered a bitter political blame game in Bihar.While the opposition is trying to put Bharatiya Janata Party in the dock over the attacks on the migrants, the Thakor community’s involvement in the attacks has put Congress in a tight spot leading to war of words between the political parties.Congress leader Alpesh Thakor’s Thakor Sena has been charged of causing large-scale violence that started from Banaskantha in Gujarat and spread to other parts of the state after a 14-month-old girl was allegedly raped by a migrant worker from Bihar. Shakti Singh Gohil, who is the Congress in-charge in Bihar and hails from Gujarat, has now been left to defend his junior colleague for the better part of his three-day visit here.Gohil blamed the BJP and Sangh Pariwar for the violence and held the Vijay Rupani government responsible. But when asked about the role of Thakor Sena, he said neither Alpesh, nor his outfit was involved in the attacks on north Indians.Gohil was in Muzaffarpur and wherever he went, he faced questions about the attacks in Gujarat. He maintained that Gujarat was “for everyone” and people from Bihar have been an asset for the state and that the alleged role of Alpesh Thakor continues to bother him.Sensing a chance, BJP and JD(U) lawmakers came down heavily on Congress. Bihar BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary vowed not to allow Thakor to enter Bihar while senior BJP leader CP Thakur's son Vivek Thakur warned Alpesh of “grave consequences”.JD(U) leader KC Tyagi demanded immediate an arrest of Alpesh Thakor and ban on Thakor Sena, accusing the Congress of fanning hatred against north Indians. The JD(U) general secretary asked the Congress high command to remove Alpesh and Gohil from the responsibilities of Bihar and bar them from going to the state.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sounded a conciliatory note and said that he has spken to his Gujarat counterpart on Sunday. "I had a discussion with the chief minister of Gujarat yesterday. They are also concerned and taking all necessary steps. I appeal to all to maintain peace and not propagate hate against people of other states," he said."They are also taking actions. There is no denying that the culprit of the reported crime must get the strictest punishment but we should not treat others the same way," Nitish added.However, leader of opposition in the state, Tejashwi Yadav trained his guns on the BJP which he alleged was instigating attacks on people from Bihar despite being in power in both states and at the Centre as well.Tejaswhi Yadav, in a tweet on Sunday, exhorted state governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to come forward and stop persecution of their people by goons of Gujarat.