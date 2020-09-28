BJP Conspiring to Win UP Bypolls by Misusing Govt Machinery, Claims Samajwadi Party

Sunil Singh Sajan, Samajwadi Party MLC and Spokesperson on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of conspiring to win the state bypolls by “hook or crook”.

Speaking to News18, Sajan claimed that the UP government is deliberately transferring officials of a particular caste and religion from the eight assembly seats where bypolls will be held soon.

“The Samajwadi Party has geared up for the upcoming by-elections on eight assembly seats in the state but the Yogi Aditaynath government is busy conspiring to win the bypolls either by hook or crook. As part of the conspiracy, the Yogi government is transferring officials of a particular caste and religion from the eight assembly seats that will be undergoing bypolls soon. Officials such as police officials, lekhpal, tehsildars and even the SDMs are being transferred.”

Sajan also accused the UP government of posting its favourite officers in the eight assembly seats. “This proves that the government is aware of the resentment in public. The BJP wants to win the bypolls by misusing the government machinery as it knows people are not going to vote for it. Today the CM is going to Bangarmau assembly seat in Unnao which is also set for bypolls after the disqualification of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar as he was found guilty in a rape case.”

“Yogi Adityanath will inauguratie a tehsil in Bangarmau today, but the work in it was done by the Akhilesh Yadav government. Even after three and a half years of governance, the UP chief minister is inaugurating the work done by the former CM of the state. He should be ashamed today that he is inaugurating work done by the SP government. The UP government now wants to win the by-elections by misusing government machinery,” alleged Sunil Singh Sajan.

The dates for the bypolls on eight assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh may have not been announced yet by the Election Commission but all the political parties have already geared up for the contest. Of the assembly seats that will be contested in the by-elections, the BJP holds six and SP holds two. If the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or Congress performs well in the polls, they will be in a position to strengthen their base among the anti-BJP parties ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.

Stakes are particularly high for Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP, Azam Khan, whose son Abdullah Azam was MLA from Swar assembly seat but his legislature was cancelled due to an age related issue. Although Azam Khan and his family are currently imprisoned, these polls make for the right opportunity for the SP leader to prove his political influence in the region. More than professional it will be a personal issue for Azam Khan to make his party win the Swar seat once again.

The second assembly seat in possession of the Samajwadi Party is the Malhani seat in Jaunpur. It came into existence in 2012 and has witnessed two elections so far. On both occasions, SP candidate Paranasth Yadav scored a win. However, after Yadav’s demise, the seat will be holding by-elections. Despite a strong ‘wave’ in favour of the BJP in 2017, the seat was bagged by Samajwadi Party. The Nishad party candidate and strongman Dhananjay Singh had settled for the runner up spot. However, now the Nishad Party is part of the National Democratic Alliance.

The remaining six seats which will be going for by-elections were held by BJP, including Unnao (Sadar) which was held by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Toondla assembly seat in Firozabad which was held by Dr SP Singh Baghel, Deoria assembly seat which was held by Janmejay Singh, Naugaon Sadat assembly seat in Amroha which was held by Chetan Chauhan, Ghatampur assembly seat in Kanpur which was held by Kamla Rani Varun and Bulandshahr seat which was held by Virendra Singh Sirohi.

It will be no small challenge for BJP to not only retain all six seats but also win Swar and Malhani assembly seats. For SP, it will be a challenge to not just retain the two seats of Swar and Malhani but also to snatch a few more from the ruling BJP.