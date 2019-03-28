English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Contests Elections Using Lord Ram's Name but Couldn’t Build Ram Mandir in 5 Years: Mamata
GST would be reviewed and demonetisation would be probed if the opposition alliance comes to power after the general elections, Mamata Banerjee said.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday accused the BJP of playing the religion card and using Lord Ram's name to win elections, though it failed to build the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.
Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said she never used religion to win polls but respects all irrespective of their faith or caste.
"You (the BJP) use religion for elections. You contest elections using the name of (Lord) Ram but could not build one Ram Mandir in five years," she said while addressing a programme organised by the Marwari community here.
"We do not use religion to win elections. We are with everybody - Ram or Rahim, Sikh or Christian," Banerjee said.
Referring to the Income Tax notices sent to about 40 big-budget Durga Puja committees in the city, she said no community was obstructed in holding religious celebrations in West Bengal.
The chief minister claimed that people from other states like UP or Bihar feel "safer" in West Bengal compared to their home states.
She said the GST would be reviewed and demonetisation would be probed if the opposition alliance comes to power after the general elections.
"They made a GST that destroyed businesses of all sorts. We will review it and surely initiate an enquiry into demonetisation," Banerjee said.
Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said she never used religion to win polls but respects all irrespective of their faith or caste.
"You (the BJP) use religion for elections. You contest elections using the name of (Lord) Ram but could not build one Ram Mandir in five years," she said while addressing a programme organised by the Marwari community here.
"We do not use religion to win elections. We are with everybody - Ram or Rahim, Sikh or Christian," Banerjee said.
Referring to the Income Tax notices sent to about 40 big-budget Durga Puja committees in the city, she said no community was obstructed in holding religious celebrations in West Bengal.
The chief minister claimed that people from other states like UP or Bihar feel "safer" in West Bengal compared to their home states.
She said the GST would be reviewed and demonetisation would be probed if the opposition alliance comes to power after the general elections.
"They made a GST that destroyed businesses of all sorts. We will review it and surely initiate an enquiry into demonetisation," Banerjee said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results