BJP, CPI-M on Same Page in Gold Smuggling Case, Alleges Chennithala; Kerala CM Ridicules Statement

Leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday alleged that the BJP was trying to "derail" the probe in the gold smuggling case and claimed there is an "underlying connection" between the saffron party and the CPI(M), a charge dismissed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

However, Vijayan ridiculed the statement of the senior congress leader and said the probe was going in the right direction and "the opposition leader had no idea what he was talking about." "The BJP is trying to derail the probe in the gold smuggling case.Both the BJP and the CPI(M) are on the same page in the matter.

Anil Nambiar (journalist) tried to derail the case and a statement in this regard was given by Swapna Suresh(accused in the case).Even though they both (BJP and the CPI(M)) act like enemies, an active undercurrent between them is at play," Chennithala said. BJP-aligned Janam TV's Coordinating Editor,Nambiar, was questioned by the Customs in the gold smuggling case recently, following which he was ousted from the channel.

"I have already said that the probe will go in the right direction and I stand by it. I still don't understand why the BJP has denounced the TV channel," Vijayan said,adding that "it is a bit too much." BJP state chief K Surendran had yesterday claimed that the BJP has no connection with the channel.

"Then about what the opposition leader is claiming,it seems like he has no idea what he is talking about,"Vijayan added. State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran had earlier in the day said that the Opposition and the BJP are worried because those arrested in the case belong to those parties.

"We have always welcomed the probe and as of now, i tis going in the right direction. Out of those who were arrested, some of them belong to the party that rules the centre and some belong tothe major ally of the Opposition United Democratic Front(UDF).Like our Chief Minister had earlier said, many big fishwill get caught in the matter.

We will see where all this probe will reach,"Surendran told the media. The CPI(M), had on Friday said the BJP disowning Nambiar and the channel right after the customs interrogatedhim shows that the saffron party has something to hide.

The state government has come under attack withthe Opposition and the BJP alleging that the accused in the case had close links with the Chief Minister's office.

.