BJP, CPI(M) Closely Watching East Bengal Vs Shree Cement Deadlock

The differences between one of India’s most popular football clubs, East Bengal, and its investor Shree Cement have been in the news for the past few weeks. The major bone of contention is the final agreement to renew Shree Cement as the club’s sponsor. Last week, East Bengal’s executive committee member Saikat Ganguly said the club will not sign the agreement citing differences in the final document and the term sheet that was signed in September 2020.

The issue has become so complicated that political parties are getting involved to push for a resolution. According to club sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and others may enter the fray to broker a deal. It is believed that West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has contacted club officials several times for in-person talks.

State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya is also in touch with East Bengal officials. The party spokesperson is keeping a close eye on the issues which have led to the deadlock between the club and the cement company.

Not just BJP, the CPI(M) is also believed to be trying to help sort out the differences. CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty is also a member of East Bengal. The former Jadavpur MLA is closely watching the developments, and even the state CPI(M) is in touch with some of the officials of the club.

While East Bengal refused to sign the final agreement in its existing state, the investors on the other hand said they are yet to receive clarity on the pointed differences.

According to Goal.com, Shree Cement has received a fresh letter from East Bengal after the club’s executive meeting last week, but the investor has not been apprised of the clauses that the club claims to be different.

Shree Cement sources also revealed to the sports website that the dialogue can happen only after the signing of the final agreement.

