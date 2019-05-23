Take the pledge to vote

BJP Created Fear About National Security, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

The AIMIM leader was responding to a query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Updated:May 23, 2019, 10:02 PM IST
BJP Created Fear About National Security, Says Asaduddin Owaisi
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Hyderabad: The BJP has created fear about national security and Muslim minorities and used the narrative to its advantage in the Lok Sabha polls, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi claimed Thursday.

"Definitely, the BJP was very successful in creating this fear about security of India. BJP has definitely created that narrative of nationalism," he told reporters here.

"They have created this fear about Muslim minority.. No where in the world are minorities a threat. But, these are definitely issues wherein the BJP really used it to their advantage," he alleged.

The AIMIM leader was responding to a query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Owaisi said he respected the verdict and it was definitely a victory for the BJP.

He also claimed that the verdict would increase the "alienation" of Muslims. "The composite culture of the country is under threat with BJP at the helm of affairs," he alleged.

On Opposition raising doubts over EVMs, he said, "I feel the Election Commission should prove its independence. I feel VVPATs should be 100 per cent (tallying with voting machines) and not just five (in) assembly constituency..

EVM rigging has not taken place.. Hindu mind has been rigged," Owaisi, who was far ahead of his rivals in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, said.
