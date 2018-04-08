English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Dalit MP Udit Raj Makes U-turn, Says Party Will 'Convince' My Community
New Delhi: BJP MP Udit Raj on Sunday said his party would convince Dalits to remain with it, a day after he alleged that people from the community was being "tortured" post the violent protests during "Bharat Bandh".
Raj had on Saturday alleged that Dalits were "tortured at a large scale" after the April 2 country-wide agitation, Bharat Bandh. The North West Delhi MP, who belongs to the Dalit community, also said he was not against his party and that the government will "check anti-Dalit officers and people".
"My tweets r (are) misconstrued that its harming BJP rather it strengthens that at least there r people like me in BJP who r concerned with Dalit atrocities after 2 April agitation. It will convince Dalits & they will remain with party. Govt will check anti-dalit officer/ people (sic)," Udit Raj said on Twitter.
Referring to the violent protests during Bharat Bandh earlier this week, he had tweeted on Saturday, "Reports are pouring in that those Dalits who participated in agitation on April 2 are being tortured and it must be stopped."
"Dalits are tortured at large scale after April 2 country-wide agitation. People from Barmer, Jalore, Jaipur, Gwalior, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Karoli and other parts calling that not only anti-reservationists but police also beating & slapping false cases," he had said in the tweet.
Dalit protesters had blocked trains, clashed with police and set fire to vehicles in violent protests across seven states on April 2 against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, leaving at least 11 people dead and many injured.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
