BJP Delayed Rajya Sabha Elections to Buy Time for Horse-Trading, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP of deliberately delaying Rajya Sabha elections by two months, saying the party was buying time to complete “its horse-trading” in the state.

“The Rajya Sabha elections could have been conducted two months ago, but it was postponed for no reason because the BJP's horse-trading was not complete” the CM said, adding that candidates it has put up for two seats will emerge victorious.

“We are united. Not a single vote of our MLAs will go to anyone else in the Rajya Sabha elections and our two candidates will emerge victorious. Two CPI(M) MLAs will support us in the election,” Gehlot said.

Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats will be held in Rajasthan with BJP’s Rajya Sabha members Ram Narain Dudi, Vijay Goel and Narayan Lal Panchariya retiring.

The elections was initially scheduled to be held on March 26 but was postponed as India went into lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic. Voting will now take place on June 19.

The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the elections while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

Observers had said the contest in Rajasthan was more or less clear, with two of the three seats expected to go Congress' way and BJP winning the remaining seat. However, by fielding two candidates, the BJP has complicated matters and has reportedly spooked the Congress leadership.

With its numbers, the Congress currently looks comfortable. However, if the BJP manages to gain support of the 12 Independents, it might have a shot at getting its second candidate elected as well.

According to experts, a similar strategy is being followed in Gujarat, where over seven of Congress' MLAs have resigned in the past few months.