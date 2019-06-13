BJP Deliberately Creating Faults in Power Supply Lines to Malign Kamal Nath Govt, Says Congress
The Congress’ state media coordinator Narendra Saluja, in a statement, accused the BJP of indulging in a conspiracy to deliberately cause power cuts.
Representative image.
Bhopal: The war of words between the ruling Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over power outages continued as the former accused a BJP leader of recruiting youths for manufacturing power cuts.
Congress’ media coordinator Narendra Saluja, in a statement, accused the BJP of indulging in a conspiracy to deliberately cause power cuts.
Saluja shared a social media post of BJP Damoh IT cell head Manish Tiwari in which the latter wrote, “Required. Youths who could help in power cuts. Pease contact Damoh BJP,”
The Congress leader said the post exposed the BJP, adding that recently an audio had also gone viral in which BJP leaders were talking about manufacturing power cuts.
“There was power cut in 22 Damoh villages with a deliberate fault in supply line. An FIR was also lodged over the matter,” said Saluja.
दमोह भाजपा ज़िला मीडिया प्रभारी मनीष तिवारी ने सोशल मीडिया पर विज्ञापन दिया कि “लाइट गुल करवाने वाले लड़कों की आवश्यकता है “ दमोह भाजपा से सम्पर्क करे।इस पोस्ट ने भाजपा की लालटेन यात्रा की असलियत सामने आ गयी है।इससे भाजपा की बिजली गुल करने की साज़िश की भी पोल खुल गयी है। pic.twitter.com/GYcdyBzrGG— Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) June 13, 2019
Stating that there was no power shortage in Madhya Pradesh, Saluja said the state was power surplus and the BJP was trying to confuse the public and malign the Congress government’s image.
BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said the Congress government had failed miserably in ensuring uninterrupted power supply in the state and was now levelling fake and baseless allegations on the saffron party.
“The Congress is unnecessarily highlighting a satirical post of a BJP worker,” said Kothari.
On Thursday, as part of its persistent campaign against the Kamal Nath-led Congress state government, the BJP staged another demonstration in Jabalpur.
Nath has alleged that BJP workers were conniving with government officials to deliberately create faults in supply lines.
In response, the BJP has dared the Congress government to take action over the matter, if true.
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: Disappointed With Washout But Decision is Sensible: Kohli
- Arjun Kapoor's Shirtless Photo on Instagram Gets This Reaction from Malaika
- Sonam Kapoor Takes the Internet by Storm With This Dancing Pose, See Here
- Reliance Jio Helps India Become Second Biggest Internet Market In the World
- London Tech Week: Intel Provides AI For Poacher Detection Technology to Save Our Wildlife
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s