BJP Demanding Ram Temple Only Because 2019 Lok Sabha Polls are Approaching, Says Ally Rajbhar
Om Prakash Rajbharr, a minister in CM Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, said when the elections are near, the BJP’s faith in Lord Rama increases by manifolds.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar. (Facebook)
Lucknow: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, once again attacked the party on Saturday and said that Ram Temple issue is being spoken about only because the 2019 elections are nearing. The SBSP chief also alleged that the saffron party wants to get votes by creating a divide between the Hindus and the Muslims.
Rajbhar, a minister in CM Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, said: “The BJP is now relying in the name of Lord Ram only. When the elections are near, the BJP’s faith in Lord Rama increases by manifolds. They have started demanding the construction of Ram Mandir as the 2019 elections are approaching.”
The SBSP chief has been targeting the saffron party over the issue of quota within quota for quite some time now. He, along with some an senior ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government, had recently expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP dispensation.
“Whenever I raise the issue of the poor, they talk about temples, mosques. They talk about Hindus and Muslims,” Rajbhar had said, adding: “My heart is broken. The BJP doesn't want to give me a share in governance. Whenever I raise the issue of the poor, they talk about temples, mosques. They talk about Hindus and Muslims. Our children want good education and not mandir or masjid.”
