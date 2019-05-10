English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Demands Apology over Sam Pitroda's 'So What' Remarks on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots
Accusing Sam Pitroda for playing with public feelings, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the comments were 'shocking'.
Congress leader Sam Pitroda (Image : PTI).
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Sam Pitroda for his reported comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and demanded an apology.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Pitroda's comments were "shocking" and nobody could have expected it.
"He (Pitroda) said 1984 genocide happened. So what? This is completely unacceptable to the country and we cannot allow this to sustain," Javadekar said.
Asked about the 1984 riots, Pitroda had reportedly said: "84 mein hua to hua."
"Genocide was a gruesome thing that happened to India. At that time, (then prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi justified it by saying that when big tree fails, earth tremors," Javadekar said. "The science says exactly the opposite that when earth tremors, big tree falls. This is what science is."
The BJP leader accused the Congress of playing with public feelings. "Pitroda was Rajiv's colleague and Rahul's guru. If the guru is like this, how will the 'chela' (disciple) be? This is what is Congress doing... completely insensitive of public feelings."
"They must apologise. We demand that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should apologise, not only to Sikhs but to the entire country as it is an offence unacceptable to the country," Javadekar added.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Pitroda's comments were "shocking" and nobody could have expected it.
"He (Pitroda) said 1984 genocide happened. So what? This is completely unacceptable to the country and we cannot allow this to sustain," Javadekar said.
Asked about the 1984 riots, Pitroda had reportedly said: "84 mein hua to hua."
"Genocide was a gruesome thing that happened to India. At that time, (then prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi justified it by saying that when big tree fails, earth tremors," Javadekar said. "The science says exactly the opposite that when earth tremors, big tree falls. This is what science is."
The BJP leader accused the Congress of playing with public feelings. "Pitroda was Rajiv's colleague and Rahul's guru. If the guru is like this, how will the 'chela' (disciple) be? This is what is Congress doing... completely insensitive of public feelings."
"They must apologise. We demand that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should apologise, not only to Sikhs but to the entire country as it is an offence unacceptable to the country," Javadekar added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jeff Bezos Unveils Blue Moon Lunar Lander; Details Blue Origin Plans For Space Colonies
- The Suzuki Swift Sport Katana is a Car We Are Waiting to Arrive in India - See Pics
- PUBG Mobile: Kuldeep Yadav Reveals MS Dhoni And Other Indian Cricketers Who Love PUBG
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
- Priyanka Chopra's Viral Met Gala Outfit Wasn’t Built in a Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results