BJP Demands Apology over Sam Pitroda's 'So What' Remarks on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

The BJP on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Sam Pitroda for his reported comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and demanded an apology.Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Pitroda's comments were "shocking" and nobody could have expected it."He (Pitroda) said 1984 genocide happened. So what? This is completely unacceptable to the country and we cannot allow this to sustain," Javadekar said.Asked about the 1984 riots, Pitroda had reportedly said: "84 mein hua to hua.""Genocide was a gruesome thing that happened to India. At that time, (then prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi justified it by saying that when big tree fails, earth tremors," Javadekar said. "The science says exactly the opposite that when earth tremors, big tree falls. This is what science is."The BJP leader accused the Congress of playing with public feelings. "Pitroda was Rajiv's colleague and Rahul's guru. If the guru is like this, how will the 'chela' (disciple) be? This is what is Congress doing... completely insensitive of public feelings.""They must apologise. We demand that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should apologise, not only to Sikhs but to the entire country as it is an offence unacceptable to the country," Javadekar added.