BJP Demands Congress Apology Over ‘Conspiracy Theory’ After Minister Admits Pakistan Role in Pulwama Attack

The admission by a Pakistani minister that Pakistan was responsible for the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack has exposed the Congress and its leaders who must now tender an apology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has said.

In a sensational admission, senior Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of a war. He later claimed that he was misquoted and was referring to the “post-Pulwama action” by Pakistan.

“Pakistan has admitted its hand behind Pulwama terror attack. Now, Congress and others who talked of conspiracy theories must apologise to the country,” Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

पाकिस्तान ने माना कि पुलवामा में हमला उन्होंने किया। अब कांग्रेस वाले और बाक़ी लोग जो साजिश की बात करते थे उनको देश से माफ़ी मांगनी चाहिए। — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 30, 2020

"Terrorism anywhere in the world has its roots in Pakistan. But, it is irony that Rahul Gandhi and his associates from Congress party termed the Pulwama attack as a match fixing between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan. This exposes that Congress and its leaders in their hatred for Modi have turned anti-India,” BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's national IT in-charge Amit Malviya in a tweet, said, "Fawad Hussein, minister in Imran Khan's cabinet admits Pulwama was Pakistan's doing and credited Imran's leadership. Now, one needs to ask the likes of Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, Ramgopal Yadav and others who spoke for the Pakistanis".

Malviya tagged with his tweet news reports about leaders of opposition parties questioning the timing of Pulwama attack, months ahead of Lok Sabha elections and whom it will benefit.

Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry made the sensational remark during a National Assembly debate. "Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and we are all part of that success," he said.

When some of his fellow lawmakers objected to his mention of "success in Pulwama", the minister said that "after the Pulwama incident, the way Pakistan went inside the Indian territory to target it, the entire media in India was ashamed of it”.

Chaudhry, a close aide of Prime Minister Khan, made the remarks a day after opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an important meeting pleaded to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27, 2019 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets.

In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the IAF jets bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan and avenged the Pulwama terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. The international community led by the US has pressed Pakistan to deny safe haven to terror groups operating from its soil and bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.