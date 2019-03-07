English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Demands Congress Reveal What it Told G-20 Diplomats on IAF Strikes in Paksitan
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday shared the economic and political vision of Congress with the ambassadors of G20 countries at a meeting, during which the Pulwama attack and the subsequent developments were also discussed.
What did Congress tell the diplomats about the Indian Air Force strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan, Ravi Shankar Prasad asked. (Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday sought from the Congress details of the interaction of its top leaders, including president Rahul Gandhi, with diplomats of the G-20 countries, asking what was their stand on the Indian air strikes targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan.
"What did they tell the diplomats about the Indian Air Force strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan? Whether they aired the country's (India's) view or their views? It is necessary to know if the Congress spoke in the same voice as the country is speaking," BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.
Besides Rahul Gandhi, top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh Wednesday shared the party's economic and political vision with the ambassadors of G20 countries at a meeting, during which the Pulwama attack and the subsequent developments were also discussed.
Raising this question is necessary because Rahul Gandhi had not spoken correctly about the country's action when he had met the Chinese ambassador during the Doklam standoff, Prasad claimed.
The ruling BJP and the Congress have been engaged in a fierce political slugfest with both accusing each other of politicising the air strikes.
