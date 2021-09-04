BJP Demands Construction of Hanuman Temple After 'Namaz Hall' is Allotted in Jharkhand House

The BJP Saturday demanded that a Hanuman temple in the Jharkhand Assembly premises be built and worship halls be earmarked for people of other religious denominations after Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto ordered that a hall in the complex be allotted as “namaz hall".

A notification dated September 2 and signed by the Jharkhand legislative assembly deputy secretary Naveen Kumar by order of the speaker, which came to the public domain on September 4 said, “Allotment of room number TW 348 as Namaz Hall for offering Namaz in the new Assembly Building." As soon as the notification came to the fore, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress welcomed it and the main opposition BJP strongly opposed it.

The saffron party demanded that the speaker should immediately get a grand Hanuman temple built in the assembly premises where devotees can recite the Hanuman Chalisa. It also demanded that immediate arrangements should be made for earmaking worship halls for people of otther religions.

“This is an unconstitutional step and if the Speaker of the Assembly had to take it then he should build a grand Hanuman temple in the Assembly premises for Hindus. Worship halls must be earmarked for people of other religioms. The temple of democracy should remain so," said Babulal Marandi, the leader of BJP in the house and Viranchi Narayan, chief whip of BJP legislative party. Narayan wrote to the speaker on Saturday demanding that the he withdraw his order as he is “expected to protect constitutional values." BJP leader Raghubar Das told .

