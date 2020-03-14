BJP Demands Floor Test for Kamal Nath Govt on Monday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Submits Letter to Governor

Bhopal: A BJP delegation led by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday and submitted a letter seeking a direction to CM Kamal Nath to prove majority in the Assembly on Monday.

The Kamal Nath government is perched precariously on the verge of collapse since the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs who revolted against the CM following the acrimonious exit of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who later joined the BJP.

At present, there are 228 MLAs in the 230-seat strong assembly and the majority mark sits at 115 seats. Of the total legislators, the Congress government until recently had enjoyed the support of 121 MLAs, which included four Independent, two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs, and one Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA.

If the resignation of the MLAs is accepted by the Speaker of the house, NP Prajapati, the strength of Congress will come down to just 92.

At least 100 MLAs, including the four Independent members, were said to be present at a meeting of the legislator wing called by the Congress party last Monday. The rebel MLAs, as well as the BSP and SP MLAs, were missing from the meeting, the report cited a source as saying.

Even if the claim of 100 MLAs attending the Congress meet is to be believed, this would still leave the party well short of the majority mark, which would come down to 104 as the total strength of the house would be 206 if the resignations of the 22 MLAs are accepted. This would also leave Congress with fewer MLAs than the BJP, which has 107 legislators in the house. In such a scenario, the Kamal Nath government could lose the trust vote.