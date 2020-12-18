BJP Demands Kamal Nath's Resignation After IT Names Aides in Corruption Case, Cong Alleges Political Vendetta

As the Election Commission of India ordered FIRs on bureaucrats and several others, in connection with hawala money recovered in Madhya Pradesh during IT raids in 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP state unit has sought resignation of MPCC chief Kamal Nath from all posts.

After being in opposition under the Kamal Nath government, the BJP is paying back to the Congress after coming into power in Madhya Pradesh.

The raids by the IT officials last year had named several close aides of Kamal Nath; following which the BJP has renewed its attack on the former chief minister.

Besides recovery of huge cash (Rs 281 crore) from 52 establishments, it was alleged that Rs 10 crore was sent to the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi as part of hawala transactions.

Referring to hawala transactions, BJP state head VD Sharma demanded FIRs on RK Miglani and Pravin Kakkad, both PAs of then CM Kamal Nath. He went on to claim that Nath should tender resignation and apologise on moral grounds.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan too attacked Congress party over ECI letter. “IT’s only vindication of our stand that there was rampant corruption in Congress government,” said Chouhan adding he has directed his office to compile all the authorised details for taking necessary action in the matter.

Former Public Relations minister PC Sharma alleged that BJP government was acting out of political vendetta and impartial of election commission was a known fact. Congress party would protest against such vindictive action, added Sharma.

Sources claim that several ministers could also face the heat over alleged accumulation of illegal funds during the Kamal Nath government.

The state is scheduled for civic body polls and the letter from ECI has given fresh salvo to the ruling party for attacking the Congress which already witnessed defeat in the assembly bypolls.

Former Transport Commissioner V Madhu Kumar Babu, believed to be among the IPS officers named in the ECI letter, fell ill on Thursday and was admitted to a private hospital over neurological issues in evening.