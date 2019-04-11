LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
BJP Demands Mehbooba Mufti's Arrest for 'Instigating' Violence in Jammu and Kashmir

The BJP said, 'An FIR should have been registered against Mehbooba Mufti for her statement instigating public to defy vehicular ban on (Srinagar-Jammu) highway on Wednesdays and Sundays.'

IANS

Updated:April 11, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Jammu:The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday demanded the arrest of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on charges of instigating people to break the law.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP spokesman Sunil Sethi said: "An FIR should have been registered against Mehbooba Mufti for her statement instigating public to defy vehicular ban on (Srinagar-Jammu) highway on Wednesdays and Sundays."

The spokesman said politics in the state had touched its lowest ebb.

"Politicians are now trying to get votes by asking people to break the law. The order to allow only security forces to move on the national highway is a well thought decision which was taken to avoid situations like the Pulwama terror attack," the spokesman said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
