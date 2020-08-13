BJP Digs Up Kamal Nath's Tweets, Mocks Him for 'Will Return to Power' Promise, August 14 Speech

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has announced to deliver an address on August 14 through social media platforms, prompting the BJP to question the move as the day coincides with the Independence Day of Pakistan.

The BJP leaders have also reminded Congress party of his old tweet in which the grand old party, after losing power in March this year, had claimed that it was a brief gap and Kamal Nath will be hoisting tri-colour in Bhopal on August 15, suggesting that Nath was to return to power shortly.

Meanwhile, Nath from his Twitter handle on Thursday announced that he will hold a virtual address 'Jan Sambodhan' at 4pm on August 14. The address will be streamed by all Congress party social media platforms.

BJP leaders, however, were quick to slam the MPCC chief over the move.

“14 August ko ‘satta ke bichhoh’ me doobey ‘company bahadur sahab’ apni *prashnik khujli mitate huye Madhya Pradesh ki Janata ko *Pakistan ke sthapna diwas ki* shubhkamnayen denge, (Saddened after losing power, company Bahadur saheb will be greeting Madhya Pradesh residents on August 14 on Pakistan's independence day to relieve his administrative itch,” tweeted BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Vajpayee.

Whether he wants to recount that it was due to the Congress party that India was bifurcated and Pakistan was born, added Dr Vajpayee.

Fellow partymen and the PWD minister Bhupendra Singh also claimed the Congress party, which is facing an unhindered exodus, is engaging in gimmicks to stem the departure of leaders. “At times they claim Kamal Nath will be hoisting tri-colour on August 15, and on others they claim the next CLP meeting shall take place at CM house.”

Who hoists the flag is decided by the public, no one else, he added.

Mandsaur BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya also made a mockery of Congress party’s old tweets asking Nath to explain, “whether he is with India and or with Pakistan.”

Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra also made fun of Nath's old tweet, saying he (Kamal Nath) announced to hoist national flag on August 15, please let me know, if he is spotted anywhere.

Narendra Saluja, the Congress party media co-ordinator claimed that the BJP has a knack of raking up mindless and idiotic issues whenever the Congress party strives to do something constructive. “Are they unaware that dignitaries, including the President of India, Prime Minister and others have carried on a tradition of addressing the public on the eve of important occasions,” asked Saluja.