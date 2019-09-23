Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Govt Doesn't Need Lessons from Congress': Ram Madhav Dismisses 'Modi Campaigning for Trump' Remark as Laughable

Ram Madhav's reaction came after Congress in a series of tweets slammed Modi for tweaking his poll slogan for the US president.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 11:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Govt Doesn't Need Lessons from Congress': Ram Madhav Dismisses 'Modi Campaigning for Trump' Remark as Laughable
Ram Madhav in an interview with CNN/News18.
Loading...

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav on Monday dismissed Congress's criticism of prime minister's 'Howdy, Modi' speech as "laughable", saying that the central government does not need lessons from Congress on democracy and bipartisanship.

Madhav's reaction came after Congress in a series of tweets slammed Modi for tweaking his poll slogan for the US president. "Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India," Sharma said on Twitter after the Howdy Modi event in Texas on Sunday night.

Reacting to the statement, Madhav told News18: "This is a laughable criticism. There is no real depth. PM Modi was only reciprocating what Trump said before 2014 elections. Trump had said Agli Baar Modi Sarkar, and so Modi was reminding that Agli Baar Trump Sarkar. It's not a interference in the democratic process of America. We respect American leadership choice. We don't need lessons on democracy and bipartisanship from Congress."

PM Modi had tacitly backed the US President to get re-elected for a second term with a slight alteration of his own election slogan of 2014 – 'Abki baar Modi sarkar' - while sharing the stage with him at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston.

Although Modi from a purely technical standpoint did not explicitly endorse Trump's candidature, the stage, the event and the speeches have largely been seen as Modi offering his backing to the US President.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram