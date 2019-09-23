New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav on Monday dismissed Congress's criticism of prime minister's 'Howdy, Modi' speech as "laughable", saying that the central government does not need lessons from Congress on democracy and bipartisanship.

Madhav's reaction came after Congress in a series of tweets slammed Modi for tweaking his poll slogan for the US president. "Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India," Sharma said on Twitter after the Howdy Modi event in Texas on Sunday night.

Reacting to the statement, Madhav told News18: "This is a laughable criticism. There is no real depth. PM Modi was only reciprocating what Trump said before 2014 elections. Trump had said Agli Baar Modi Sarkar, and so Modi was reminding that Agli Baar Trump Sarkar. It's not a interference in the democratic process of America. We respect American leadership choice. We don't need lessons on democracy and bipartisanship from Congress."

PM Modi had tacitly backed the US President to get re-elected for a second term with a slight alteration of his own election slogan of 2014 – 'Abki baar Modi sarkar' - while sharing the stage with him at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston.

Although Modi from a purely technical standpoint did not explicitly endorse Trump's candidature, the stage, the event and the speeches have largely been seen as Modi offering his backing to the US President.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.