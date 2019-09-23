'Govt Doesn't Need Lessons from Congress': Ram Madhav Dismisses 'Modi Campaigning for Trump' Remark as Laughable
Ram Madhav's reaction came after Congress in a series of tweets slammed Modi for tweaking his poll slogan for the US president.
Ram Madhav in an interview with CNN/News18.
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav on Monday dismissed Congress's criticism of prime minister's 'Howdy, Modi' speech as "laughable", saying that the central government does not need lessons from Congress on democracy and bipartisanship.
Madhav's reaction came after Congress in a series of tweets slammed Modi for tweaking his poll slogan for the US president. "Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India," Sharma said on Twitter after the Howdy Modi event in Texas on Sunday night.
Reacting to the statement, Madhav told News18: "This is a laughable criticism. There is no real depth. PM Modi was only reciprocating what Trump said before 2014 elections. Trump had said Agli Baar Modi Sarkar, and so Modi was reminding that Agli Baar Trump Sarkar. It's not a interference in the democratic process of America. We respect American leadership choice. We don't need lessons on democracy and bipartisanship from Congress."
PM Modi had tacitly backed the US President to get re-elected for a second term with a slight alteration of his own election slogan of 2014 – 'Abki baar Modi sarkar' - while sharing the stage with him at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston.
Although Modi from a purely technical standpoint did not explicitly endorse Trump's candidature, the stage, the event and the speeches have largely been seen as Modi offering his backing to the US President.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amy Jackson Blessed with a Baby Boy, Actress Shares Adorable Family Picture
- Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria Papped Post Dinner, Fuel Dating Rumours
- 'Cruelest Twist of Fate': Man Drowns While Proposing to His Girlfriend Underwater
- Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships