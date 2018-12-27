English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Apna Dal Voices Complaints of Neglect, BJP Calls it 'Minor Misunderstanding'
The apparent grouse by the Apna Dal is one of neglect and disrespect by the elder partner BJP .
MoS Health and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel seen outside parliament on Dec 27, 2018.
New Delhi: A BJP leader on Thursday dismissed reports of rift with its Uttar Pradesh ally an union minister Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal as "minor misunderstanding". The reported rift comes days after the BJP sealed a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar.
The apparent grouse by the Apna Dal is one of neglect and disrespect.
Anupriya had on Wednesday given a miss to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme in Deoria district of the state. The Union Minister of State for Health was also not present at a function attended by the chief minister in Siddharthnagar on Tuesday, the same day when her husband and party chief Ashish Patel hit out at the BJP.
"My party's president has already expressed the sentiments of the party. I stand by it," said Anupriya.
Her husband had earlier said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should learn from the recent losses (in assembly elections). The SP-BSP alliance is a challenge for the NDA, whose allies in Uttar Pradesh are upset. The leadership at the Centre must do something, else the NDA would suffer in UP, Ashish had told reporters.
BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, however, sought to downplay the husband-wife duo's comments.
He said there was no "anger" or "ill will", adding there may have been some misunderstanding whose solution will be arrived at.
Recently, RLSP leader and now former minister Upendra Kushwaha walked out of NDA and joined the grand alliance in Bihar over the issue of seats. Earlier in March, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ended its four-year-old alliance with the NDA over the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
