Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Distances Itself from Book Comparing Modi with Shivaji, Author Says Willing to Revise It

BJP media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh told reporters that the book's author Jay Bhagwan Goyal, who is a saffron party member, has also expressed his willingness to withdraw those parts of the book which a section of society has found objectionable.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Distances Itself from Book Comparing Modi with Shivaji, Author Says Willing to Revise It
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji. (image: Reuters)

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday distanced itself from a book, which has drawn flak from the opposition for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, saying the party has nothing do with its publication and it represents the author's personal opinion.

BJP media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh told reporters that the book's author Jay Bhagwan Goyal, who is a saffron party member, has also expressed his willingness to withdraw those parts of the book which a section of society has found objectionable.

Goyal told PTI that he was willing to revise those parts of the book to which opposition leaders have objected.

"I only wanted to tell readers as to how Modi like Shivaji has worked to take everyone along and also been successful in doing what many considered impossible. If it has hurt sentiments of some people, I am willing to revise those parts of the book," he said.

The book, titled 'Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi', has drawn fire from opposition parties in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut demanded that it be banned and asked the warrior king's descendants to clarify their stand over the issue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram