1-min read

BJP Distances Itself from PM Modi Biopic, But Says Ban on Film Will Curtail Freedom of Expression

The BJP said that the makers created the film after getting influenced by the lifestyle of PM Modi, but the party is in no way involved in it. It also said that there is no violation of the model code of conduct.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
BJP Distances Itself from PM Modi Biopic, But Says Ban on Film Will Curtail Freedom of Expression
Poster of PM Narendra Modi biopic.
New Delhi: Citing right to freedom of speech and expression, the Bharatiya Janata Party replied to the Election Commission that it supported the scheduled release of the 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic and a ban on it will only curtail the fundamental right. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5, but awaits the approval of the CBFC.

After a Congress delegation alleged political propaganda and violation of the model code of conduct urging the Election Commission to ban the film from releasing before the elections concluded, the EC sought a response from the BJP on April 1. The BJP replied saying that the matter is within the purview of the constitutional right to freedom of expression and any kind of prohibition will infringe upon the basic fundamental right. Besides, the party has nothing to do with the film or its makers, said the BJP.

“Independent artists, influenced by the lifestyle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, created the film but the BJP is in no way involved in it. There is no content related to the election which can be banned under the model code of conduct” the saffron party stated.

The EC had also sought a response from the makers of the film but they insisted that the timing of PM Narendra Modi and the Lok Sabha election, the first phase of which kicks off six days after the release of the film, is 'purely coincidental'.

The Opposition has been demanding that the release of the film be deferred till after the election, accusing the government of using cinema as propaganda.

Further, the Election Commission on Wednesday said that it will not impose a ban on the release of the film as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is the competent authority to decide on it.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
