BJP Does Not Have Distributorship of Hindu Religion: Kamal Nath Fights off Congress’ Soft Hindutva Image

Playing down the charges that the Congress is indulging in soft-Hindutva, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath asserted that the BJP does not own the “distributership of Hindu religion” and that the Congress is “more deeply religious than the BJP”.Madhya Pradesh is to go to polls on November 28. Not worried about the fact that BSP supremo Mayawati has decided to go it alone in MP, Kamal Nath, in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18's Marya Shakil, said the state elections are very different from national elections and, hence, negotiations for alliances in 2019 would take a different route.: I don't accept that. We are in touch with the Samajwadi Party, the Gondwana Gantantra Party.: We have to look at how we can defeat the BJP together. We should not be talking about the number of seats.: Of course, there is. The BSP is a different story. At 6.3% vote share, they wanted 50 seats. We are six-odd percent in UP Will the same proportion apply there? Some of the seats were just gifting it away to the BJP. That's why the alliance wasn't possible.: We don't want to finish any party. If we want to defeat the BJP, which is our intention, any alliance which helps us to to do that is an alliance we want.: I am confident that people will not waste their votes by giving it to the smaller parties. The objective of the voter today is to defeat the BJP. And to that effect, they are going to see which party can defeat the BJP.: I don't think so. I think if the BSP had made a reasonable offer to us, we could have had an alliance. I certainly would have accepted it. But asking for 50 seats where they have got only 2000-3000 votes was nothing but giving the BJP a walkover.Kamal Nath: I don't think so.: State elections are very different than national elections, let's be clear on that. Objectives are different. In Madhya Pradesh, the objective is to defeat the BJP. We are willing to walk the extra mile. But I am not willing to have an alliance which only helps the BJP.: I think it is humorous. Digvijaya Singh has spent his whole life taking on the BJP and the RSS. Why and how Mayawati arrived at this position is something only she knows.: Then let them give the Congress the same number of seats with 6% of vote share in UP. Let them agree that they will work in the same fashion in UP. They did not agree to that. It's not the number of seats that they want, it's which seats they want that is the point.: Certainly not. We all are religious but we don't take religion to our political platform, let's be clear on that. We all pray, we all do aarti. I have built the biggest Hanuman Mandir in Madhya Pradesh, a 104-ft Mandir in Chhindwara. I never publicised it. And we have so many religious festivals that we celebrate, I don't publicise it.: No. It is the media which is converting them to events. The BJP hasn't taken the distributership of the Hindu religion. Let's be clear on that. They want to usurp and say we are the distributors, we are the agents of the Hindu religion. That's not what we all are about.: We are deeply religious. We are perhaps more deeply religious than the BJP.: Because it is not a Congress Yatra. It was some Congress workers from that area who were taking out that yatra.: No, certainly not. This is happening all the time, you just noticed the one happening. The Congressmen are deeply religious, we don't use religion for politics and that's a big difference.: If he goes and does Aarti on Narmada, I think it is his sentiment that makes him do it.: I have done it so many times. I don't know how many times I have done Aarti on Narmada. Rahul Gandhi must have done it so many times.: There is no question of going overboard. The gaushala comment was made in a rally which happened in a village. On my way, I saw a herd of cows stranded on the street and no one was paying attention to them. The BJP, which claims to be a 'Gaurakshak', is doing nothing for the poor state of cows in the country and the region.: The complaints were made regarding voters' lists. We've complained regarding the excesses made during the aashirwaad yatra. The government money and machinery was used to campaign for the BJP and spread their propaganda. I don't know what kind of an aashirwaad yatra is this. My complaint regarding the voters' lists has been vindicated by the EC. They've eliminated 24 lakh voters. They published a list on January 18. We went to the EC and we showed them the fake voters. This could add up to 60 lakh voters. They themselves said they've eliminated 24 lakh in the recently published rolls. Am I not vindicated?: The face of Congress are the unemployed youth, the distressed farmers, the insecure and raped women of Madhya Pradesh, we're working together to bring Congress to MP.