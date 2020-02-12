BJP Does Not Hold Any Grudges Against Vijay, Says BJP Leader

Coimbatore: Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pon Radhakrishnan stated that the party does not hold any grudges against actor Vijay.

Radhakrishnan also revealed that the recent income tax raids carried out against the Tamil movie star has not got anything to do with the fact that the latter was the saffron party.

"BJP has no grudge of any sort against Vijay," he told reporters when asked about the I-T department action.

On February 5, the I-T sleuths raided the actor’s residence in Chennai and conducted simultaneous searches at several premises linked to a film production house, movie financier, and distributors in connection with a suspected tax evasion.

However, the President of the Tamil Nadu Congress K S Alagiri said that the searches could be aimed at intimidating the actor.

He had recalled that Vijay had courted controversy over certain dialgues against the GST and demonetisation in his film "Mersal" in 2017 with the BJP leaders opposing it.

