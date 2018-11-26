'BJP Doesn't Have Patent on Ram Mandir': Uma Bharti Supports Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya Visit

Union minister Uma Bharti has come out in support of Uddhav Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit and said the BJP doesn’t have a patent on the Ram temple issue.“I appreciate Uddhav Thackeray for his effort. BJP doesn't have a patent on Ram Mandir, Lord Ram is of all. I appeal to everyone including SP, BSP, Akali Dal, Owaisi, Azam Khan etc to come forward and support the construction of the temple,” Bharti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Bharti, a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, was one of the prominent BJP leaders to have spearheaded the Ram temple movement in the early 90s. Bharti's statement assumes significance as several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, disapproved of the Shiv Sena's push for constructing a Ram temple saying the party had no role in the temple movement."There is no problem in Uddhav Thackeray catching a glimpse of Ram Lalla... But, had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive, he would have prevented Uddhav from doing whatever he is doing," Maurya said.The BJP leader also said Uddhav should take the VHP, "which is leading such a large-scale movement, along with his party. There is no point creating a divide".During his visit to Ayodhya, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the BJP government at the Centre "may not last" if the Ram Temple is not constructed at Ayodhya and demanded that an ordinance be brought in, warning that emotions of Hindus should not be taken for granted.The Shiv Sena chief, who offered prayers at the Ram Lalla temple, said "Days, years and generations are passing by but the temple has not been constructed".Noting that Lok Sabha elections are around the corner and only one session of Parliament remains, he asked the government to bring an ordinance. "Shiv Sena has been supporting (them) on the issue of Hindutva and will continue to do so. Bring ordinance or a law but construct temple... the emotions of Hindus should not be taken for granted," he said.The Sena chief said that if the temple is not made, perhaps this government will also not last but the temple will definitely be made."Chunav prachar ke dauran is mudde ka istemal na karein… Hinduon ki bhavna se khilwad na karein (This issue should not be used in election campaigning… don't take the emotions of Hindus for granted),” he said.Ayodhya had turned into a virtual fortress with multiple layers of security and deployment of drones as people arrived for Sunday's ‘Dharam Sabha', being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of the Ram temple. The VHP has claimed three lakh people, including seers, attended its public meeting.