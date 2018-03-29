BJP Doing 'Drama' for Dalit Votes, Says Mayawati on BR Ambedkar Name Row

The Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati has slammed Yogi Adityanath-led BJP Government in Uttar Pradesh over adding ‘Ramji’ to the name of BR Ambedkar in all the official records.Mayawati alleged that BJP is doing ‘drama’ politics over the name of Ambedkar and is trying to attract Dalit votes through cheap publicity.“Baba Saheb used to work for the betterment of the Dalits, whereas BJP is doing drama to attract Dalit votes. In the regime of Narendra Modi, dalit atrocities are on an all-time high. The newly found love for Dalits of Modi Government is a mere show off and nothing else,” she said.“When they don’t write the full name of Gandhiji as Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi and full name of Narenda Modi as Narenda Damodar Das Modi, then what is the need to write full name of Baba Saheb, it is not required,” she added.The UP state government on Wednesday issued orders to change the name of BR Ambedkar to Bhimrao ‘Ramji’ Ambedkar in all government documents and records after a resolution was passed in the state Assembly.The move has invited sharp criticism from the opposition, which has questioned the timing of the order and alleged that it was a political decision. The order was issued by principal secretary of general administration department, Jitendra Kumar, who took cognizance of the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, in which Bhimrao Ambedkar’s name is written as Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.This comes after the issue was raised by Governor Ram Naik last year. He pointed out that the signature by Ambedkar on the pages of the Constitution includes his full name and he should, therefore, be referred to by his complete moniker. Naik had even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath to express his concerns.