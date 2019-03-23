English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Drops Four Sitting MPs in Maharashtra, Fields Kanchan Kul Against Supriya Sule
BJP is contesting 25 out of total 48 seats in alliance with the Shiv Sena, which will fight on rest of the seats.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: The BJP has replaced four sitting MPs in Maharashtra in its third list of six candidates from the state, and has fielded a woman candidate from Baramati, the bastion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, against sitting MP Supriya Sule.
The latest list includes 36 candidates from various states. With six candidates from Maharashtra, the BJP has so far announced names of 22 candidates. The saffron party is contesting 25 out of total 48 seats in alliance with the Shiv Sena, which will fight on rest of the seats.
The BJP had won 22 of the 24 Lok Sabha seats that it contested from Maharashtra in 2014.
Prominent among those who are denied re-nomination is Dindori MP Harishchandra Chavan, who has been representing the tribal-dominated seat since 2009.
This time, the party has reposed faith in NCP turncoat Bharti Pawar, who had lost to Chavan in 2014 polls by a huge margin.
The BJP has given ticket to Kanchan Kul, wife of Daund legislator Rahul Kul,from Baramati seat in Pune district against Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar.
Rahul Kul is the MLA of Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, an alliance partner of the BJP in Maharashtra.
BJP president Amit Shah had earlier said the party was all set to make inroads into Baramati. Another significant replacement is in Pune
constituency, where cabinet minister Girish Bapat has been picked in place of sitting MP Anil Shirole.
In Solapur, the BJP has given ticket to Jaisiddeshwar Swami in place of sitting MP Sharad Bansode. Swami will be pitted against Congress veteran from Solapur Sushilkumar Shinde, a former Union home minister.
In 2014 elections, Bansode had emerged as a giant killer by defeating Shinde on his home turf. Another MP who was denied re-nomination is A T Nana Patil from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra. The party has given ticket to SmitaUday Wagh.
In the earlier list of 16 candidates, the BJP renominated 14 MPs including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur) and Dr Subhash Bhamre (Dhule).
The latest list includes 36 candidates from various states. With six candidates from Maharashtra, the BJP has so far announced names of 22 candidates. The saffron party is contesting 25 out of total 48 seats in alliance with the Shiv Sena, which will fight on rest of the seats.
The BJP had won 22 of the 24 Lok Sabha seats that it contested from Maharashtra in 2014.
Prominent among those who are denied re-nomination is Dindori MP Harishchandra Chavan, who has been representing the tribal-dominated seat since 2009.
This time, the party has reposed faith in NCP turncoat Bharti Pawar, who had lost to Chavan in 2014 polls by a huge margin.
The BJP has given ticket to Kanchan Kul, wife of Daund legislator Rahul Kul,from Baramati seat in Pune district against Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar.
Rahul Kul is the MLA of Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, an alliance partner of the BJP in Maharashtra.
BJP president Amit Shah had earlier said the party was all set to make inroads into Baramati. Another significant replacement is in Pune
constituency, where cabinet minister Girish Bapat has been picked in place of sitting MP Anil Shirole.
In Solapur, the BJP has given ticket to Jaisiddeshwar Swami in place of sitting MP Sharad Bansode. Swami will be pitted against Congress veteran from Solapur Sushilkumar Shinde, a former Union home minister.
In 2014 elections, Bansode had emerged as a giant killer by defeating Shinde on his home turf. Another MP who was denied re-nomination is A T Nana Patil from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra. The party has given ticket to SmitaUday Wagh.
In the earlier list of 16 candidates, the BJP renominated 14 MPs including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur) and Dr Subhash Bhamre (Dhule).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fancy Taco Bell? You Can Now Get Shashi Tharoor to Read Out Your Order
- IPL 2019 | Don't Care if I'm Judged on Not Winning the IPL: Kohli
- Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple iPads, Hotstar VIP, Redmi Go Launch And More
- Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Point of View on Nirbhaya Case
- IPL 2019 | #YourCallonCN: Which Team is Favourite, And Why?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results