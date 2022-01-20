BJP Emerges Single Largest Party in Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Polls; NCP Stands No. 2

The BJP has won 384 out of 1,649 seats in Nagar Panchayat elections held in Maharashtra on December 21 and January 19. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 344 seats while the Congress stood third bagging 316 seats and Shiv Sena won 284 seats. The NCP will be forming most Nagar Panchayats but the BJP has become the single largest party.
Results are awaited in nine panchayats of Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district.
BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has said even if the mid-term elections were held today, the party would have won at least 160 assembly seats.
On Congress’s performance in the Nagar Panchayat elections, senior Congress leader Ashok Chauhan said, “The party has scored a great win in the elections but it could have performed even better.”
A glance at the election results in different areas of Maharashtra:
Konkan: Total 17 Nagar Panchayats
Thane: BJP and Shiv Sena won one seat each
Palghar: Shiv Sena, Trishanku and an Independent candidate secured one seat each
Raigarh: NCP bagged three, Shiv Sena two and Congress one
Ratnagiri: NCP won all two seats
Sindhudurg: BJP and Trishanku won two seats each
West Maharashtra: Total 15 Nagar panchayat
Pune: NCP scores one Nagar Panchayat seat
Satara: Out of six Nagar Panchayat seats, NCP won 4, Shiv Sena and Trishanku one each
Sangli: BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won one each of three Nagar Panchayat seats
Solapur: Out of five seats, BJP won three, NCP and Congress one each
North Maharashtra: Total 13 Nagar Panchayat
Nasik: BJP won two and Shiv Sena and Trishanku bagged one each
Dhule: BJP won the one and only seat
Nandurbar: Shiva Sena bags the one and only seat
Ahmednagar: NCP secured two and BJP one
Jalgaon: Shiv Sena bags one and only seat
Marathwada: Total 23 Nagar Panchayats
Aurangabad: Shiv Sena won one and only seat
Jalna: Out of the five seats, NCP secures three, BJP one and Shiv Sena one
Parbhani: NCP one and only seat
Beed: BJP won four and NCP one
Latur: BJP, Congress, Maha Vikas Aghaadi and Sthanik Janshakti Aghadi won one seat each.
Osmanabad: BJP and Shiv Sena won one seat each
Nanded: Congress bagged two seats and NCP one
Hingoli: Shiv Sena and Trishanku won one seat each
Vidarbha: Total 38 Nagar Panchayat
Amarawati: BJP and Congress bagged one seat each
Buldhana: Congress and Prahar won one seat each
Yavatmal: Congress secured three seats, Trishanku two and Shiv Sena one
Washim: NCP won one seat
Nagpur: BJP and Congress secured one seat each
Wardha: Congress secured two, Independent and Trishanku bagged one each
Bhandar: NCP, BJP and Trishanku bagged one seat each
Chandrapur: Congress gets four seats while BJP and Trishanku bags one seat each
Gadchiroli: 9 seats (results are awaited)
