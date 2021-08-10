BJP Expels Ex-BSP MLA After Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s Protest, Was Accused of Burning Down Her House

Days after inducting former BSP MLA from Bikapur, Jitendra Kumar Singh alias Bablu Singh, into the BJP, the party has now shown him way out. A letter was issued in this regard by UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday evening.

Bablu is accused of burning down senior BJP leader and MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s house in Lucknow in 2009. Joshi had expressed displeasure over Singh’s induction, and said that she was “shocked” by the development.

Speaking to the media, Joshi had earlier said, “I am deeply saddened by the induction of Jitendra Singh Bablu in the party and perhaps the party leadership was not made aware of Bablu’s past actions. I will meet the party chief soon and will inform him about Bablu’s background. I hope they will shunt him out of the party as soon as possible.”

“I am shocked to see this news in the media. I remember very well that in July 2009, when my house was burnt in Lucknow, Jitendra Singh Bablu was one of the leaders who led the burning of that house. When the investigation was done, Bablu was found involved in the incident. Charges have also been framed against him. I am sure that he did not tell the truth to the party leadership before joining,” Joshi had added.

Singh was inducted at an event where Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh welcomed several other leaders to the party, including Pankaj Sonkar from Azamgarh, Shyamshankar Tiwari from Lucknow and Manoj Verma from Ghaziabad.

