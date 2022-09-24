BJP Expels Father and Brother of Accused Pulkit Arya Held for Receptionist's Murder in U'khand

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya- the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, who was arrested for receptionist’s murder in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district.

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case LIVE Updates | Angry Locals Set Resort of BJP Leader’s Son on Fire After His Arrest; Teen Receptionist Body Sent AIIMS Rishikesh for Postmortem

The party announced that the two leaders were expelled from the party with immediate effect. Earlier on Saturday, the locals set fire to the resort owned by Pulkit Arya and also pelted stones at the property despite assurances of strict action by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to have killed the girl and thrown her body into Cheela canal. Initially, they tried to mislead the police, but when interrogated sternly they confessed to the crime, Pauri ASP Shekhar Chandra Suyal had said on Friday.

