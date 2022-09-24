CHANGE LANGUAGE
BJP Expels Father and Brother of Accused Pulkit Arya Held for Receptionist's Murder in U'khand

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: September 24, 2022, 13:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Accused arrested by police in connection with its probe into the murder of a female resort receptionist, in Pauri Garhwal district, Saturday. (PTI)

The locals, earlier on Saturday, set fire to the resort owned by Pulkit Arya and also pelted stones at the property despite assurances of strict action by Dhami

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya- the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, who was arrested for receptionist’s murder in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district.

The party announced that the two leaders were expelled from the party with immediate effect. Earlier on Saturday, the locals set fire to the resort owned by Pulkit Arya and also pelted stones at the property despite assurances of strict action by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to have killed the girl and thrown her body into Cheela canal. Initially, they tried to mislead the police, but when interrogated sternly they confessed to the crime, Pauri ASP Shekhar Chandra Suyal had said on Friday.

first published:September 24, 2022, 13:36 IST
last updated:September 24, 2022, 13:52 IST